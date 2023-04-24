INCLUDES GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN4423012932.3
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Butler, MIA335149030.0
Tatum, BOS4392011428.5
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Young, ATL4372410726.8
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Jokic, DEN4401510325.8
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Murray, DEN4371410125.3
James, LAL330107424.7
Brunson, NY437169724.3
Middleton, MIL326137224.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Brown, BOS438109323.3
Davis, LAL325146622.0
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Hachimura, LAL32486521.7
Jackson, MEM322146220.7
Garland, CLE428158220.5
Powell, LAC428168220.5
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Thompson, GS42968120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
White, BOS42987919.8
Holiday, MIL32435919.7
Wiggins, GS43187719.3
Bane, MEM319125719.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Porter, DEN42867418.5
Monk, SAC420237017.5
Adebayo, MIA32365217.3
Harden, PHI42396917.3
Smart, BOS42726817.0
Hunter, ATL42766716.8
Barrett, NY423166616.5
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Sabonis, SAC427116516.3
Towns, MIN423146516.3
Reaves, LAL31874816.0
Craig, PHO42286215.5
Ayton, PHO42675914.8
Gobert, MIN424115914.8
Poole, GS417205914.8
Randle, NY42195914.8
LeVert, CLE42175814.5
Portis, MIL31834314.3

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1618.889
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE2030.667
Craig, PHO2233.667
Hachimura, LAL2436.667
Mann, LAC1524.625
Capela, ATL1626.615
Butler, MIA3558.603
Gobert, MIN2440.600
Hart, NY2135.600
White, BOS2950.580
Lopez, MIL1933.576
Booker, PHO5291.571
Jokic, DEN4070.571
Harris, PHI3460.567
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Portis, MIL1833.545
Brown, DEN1935.543
Ayton, PHO2648.542
Allen, MIL1528.536
Porter, DEN2853.528
Morant, MEM2140.525
Adebayo, MIA2344.523
Middleton, MIL2650.520
Durant, PHO3466.515
Bogdanovic, ATL1937.514
Brown, BOS3874.514
Conley, MIN1835.514
Gordon, DEN1937.514
Reaves, LAL1835.514

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Williams, BOS441.000
Robinson, MIA1013.769
Hachimura, LAL912.750
Butler, MIA69.667
Morant, MEM813.615
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Jokic, DEN814.571
Connaughton, MIL916.563
Craig, PHO1018.556
Hart, NY59.556
Mann, LAC713.538
Vincent, MIA815.533
Allen, MIL1019.526
White, BOS1325.520
Conley, MIN918.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Bogdanovic, ATL1123.478
Ingles, MIL919.474
Porter, DEN1226.462
Aldama, MEM49.444
Gordon, DEN49.444
Kennard, MEM49.444
Garland, CLE1125.440
Alexander-Walker, MIN716.438
Booker, PHO1023.435
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Love, MIA614.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Martin, MIA512.417

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM12121.000
Love, MIA881.000
Russell, LAL771.000
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Monk, SAC2324.958
Curry, GS2021.952
Durant, PHO3638.947
Brunson, NY1617.941
Morant, MEM1314.929
Gordon, DEN1112.917
Green, GS910.900
Conley, MIN89.889
Craig, PHO89.889
Okogie, PHO89.889
White, BOS89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC1517.882
Davis, LAL1416.875
Murray, DEN1416.875
Poole, GS2023.870
Tatum, BOS2023.870
Booker, PHO2529.862
Edwards, MIN3035.857
Jackson, MEM1417.824
Harden, PHI911.818
Martin, MIA911.818
Hachimura, LAL810.800
Hyland, LAC810.800
Maxey, PHI810.800
Young, ATL2430.800

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL311273812.67
Looney, GS414365012.5
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Gobert, MIN414324611.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Ayton, PHO412334511.25
Jokic, DEN412334511.25
Portis, MIL37263311.0
James, LAL36263210.67
Mobley, CLE414274110.25
Towns, MIN45354010.0
Tatum, BOS4236389.5
Zubac, LAC41226389.5
Tillman, MEM3919289.33
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Adebayo, MIA3421258.33
Allen, CLE41320338.25
Capela, ATL4924338.25
Williams, BOS4825338.25
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Durant, PHO4329328.0
Porter, DEN4229317.75
Robinson, NY41813317.75
Green, GS3617237.67
Westbrook, LAC4822307.5
Gordon, DEN41316297.25
Murray, ATL4821297.25
Horford, BOS4523287.0
Randle, NY4622287.0
Reed, PHI41711287.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL33010.0
Young, ATL4389.5
Harden, PHI4358.8
Paul, PHO4348.5
Jokic, DEN4338.3
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Fox, SAC4287.0
Durant, PHO4276.8
Murray, DEN4276.8
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Smart, BOS4256.3
Butler, MIA3186.0
Russell, LAL3186.0
Conley, MIN4235.8
Murray, ATL4235.8
Middleton, MIL3175.7
Booker, PHO4225.5
Garland, CLE4215.3
Brunson, NY4205.0
Brogdon, BOS4194.8
Edwards, MIN4194.8
Jones, MEM3144.7
Anderson, MIN4184.5
Looney, GS4184.5
Sabonis, SAC4184.5
Adebayo, MIA3134.3
DiVincenzo, GS4174.3
James, LAL3134.3

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO4112.75
Fox, SAC4102.5
Butler, MIA372.33
Brunson, NY492.25
Edwards, MIN492.25
Murray, ATL492.25
Paul, PHO492.25
Smart, BOS492.25
Garland, CLE482.0
Mitchell, CLE482.0
Anderson, MIN471.75
Brown, BOS471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Young, ATL471.75
Adebayo, MIA351.67
Davis, LAL351.67
Barnes, SAC461.5
Barrett, NY461.5
Capela, ATL461.5
Harden, PHI461.5
Hart, NY461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Sabonis, SAC461.5
Westbrook, LAC461.5
Green, GS341.33
Jackson, MEM341.33
James, LAL341.33
Lopez, MIL341.33
Payton, GS341.33
Vanderbilt, LAL341.33

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL3155.0
Embiid, PHI372.33
Wiggins, GS492.25
Edwards, MIN482.0
Robinson, NY482.0
Claxton, BKN471.75
Westbrook, LAC471.75
Jackson, MEM351.67
James, LAL351.67
Lopez, MIL351.67
Biyombo, PHO461.5
Vanderbilt, LAL341.33
Allen, CLE451.25
Booker, PHO451.25
Gobert, MIN451.25
Horford, BOS451.25
Huerter, SAC451.25
Mobley, CLE451.25
Okongwu, ATL451.25
Paul, PHO451.25
White, BOS451.25
Williams, BOS451.25
Collins, ATL441.0
Durant, PHO441.0
Tatum, BOS441.0
Ayton, PHO430.75
Bogdanovic, ATL430.75
Green, DEN430.75
Hartenstein, NY430.75
Len, SAC430.75

