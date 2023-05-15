INCLUDES GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 13, 2023
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|11
|141
|58
|371
|33.7
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Butler, MIA
|10
|109
|80
|311
|31.1
|Jokic, DEN
|11
|130
|59
|338
|30.7
|Curry, GS
|13
|145
|49
|396
|30.5
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Durant, PHO
|11
|107
|88
|319
|29.0
|Tatum, BOS
|13
|125
|74
|366
|28.2
|Brunson, NY
|11
|109
|62
|306
|27.8
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Murray, DEN
|11
|105
|43
|285
|25.9
|Brown, BOS
|13
|125
|37
|320
|24.6
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|66
|76
|213
|23.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|James, LAL
|12
|106
|48
|281
|23.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|Powell, LAC
|5
|36
|24
|109
|21.8
|Davis, LAL
|12
|97
|57
|254
|21.2
|Garland, CLE
|5
|35
|21
|103
|20.6
|Maxey, PHI
|11
|82
|28
|226
|20.5
|Harden, PHI
|11
|72
|48
|223
|20.3
|Barrett, NY
|11
|71
|50
|212
|19.3
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|39
|10
|95
|19.0
|Monk, SAC
|7
|38
|44
|133
|19.0
|Johnson, BKN
|4
|28
|6
|74
|18.5
|Thompson, GS
|13
|85
|21
|241
|18.5
|Towns, MIN
|5
|32
|21
|91
|18.2
|Adebayo, MIA
|11
|82
|35
|199
|18.1
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|35
|31
|108
|18.0
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|34
|9
|89
|17.8
|Hunter, ATL
|6
|39
|8
|100
|16.7
|Wiggins, GS
|13
|83
|32
|217
|16.7
|Randle, NY
|10
|55
|39
|166
|16.6
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|22
|15
|66
|16.5
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|49
|16
|115
|16.4
|Smart, BOS
|13
|72
|33
|206
|15.8
|Russell, LAL
|12
|73
|17
|188
|15.7
|Reaves, LAL
|12
|62
|36
|185
|15.4
|Harris, PHI
|11
|70
|13
|168
|15.3
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|29
|17
|75
|15.0
|LeVert, CLE
|5
|27
|8
|75
|15.0
|Brogdon, BOS
|13
|70
|22
|192
|14.8
|Porter, DEN
|11
|60
|11
|159
|14.5
|Ayton, PHO
|10
|61
|12
|134
|13.4
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|6
|30
|5
|80
|13.3
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|38
|48
|.792
|Payton, GS
|36
|54
|.667
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Robinson, NY
|29
|48
|.604
|Booker, PHO
|141
|241
|.585
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Reed, PHI
|22
|38
|.579
|Craig, PHO
|26
|45
|.578
|Looney, GS
|37
|64
|.578
|Hachimura, LAL
|49
|86
|.570
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
|Ayton, PHO
|61
|111
|.550
|Jokic, DEN
|130
|237
|.549
|Leonard, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Brown, BOS
|125
|231
|.541
|Moody, GS
|23
|43
|.535
|Tillman, MEM
|24
|45
|.533
|Brown, DEN
|50
|94
|.532
|Davis, LAL
|97
|183
|.530
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|28
|53
|.528
|Butler, MIA
|109
|207
|.527
|Martin, MIA
|41
|78
|.526
|Walker, LAL
|23
|44
|.523
|Harris, PHI
|70
|134
|.522
|Johnson, BKN
|28
|55
|.509
|White, BOS
|60
|120
|.500
|Adebayo, MIA
|82
|165
|.497
|Sabonis, SAC
|49
|99
|.495
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Leonard, LAC
|6
|10
|.600
|Moody, GS
|13
|22
|.591
|Hachimura, LAL
|16
|30
|.533
|Booker, PHO
|31
|61
|.508
|Ingles, MIL
|10
|20
|.500
|Kennard, MEM
|8
|16
|.500
|Allen, MIL
|14
|29
|.483
|Connaughton, MIL
|11
|23
|.478
|Jokic, DEN
|19
|40
|.475
|Mann, LAC
|9
|19
|.474
|Williams, BOS
|9
|19
|.474
|Brown, BOS
|33
|70
|.471
|Aldama, MEM
|7
|15
|.467
|Niang, PHI
|12
|26
|.462
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|15
|33
|.455
|Conley, MIN
|10
|22
|.455
|Craig, PHO
|11
|25
|.440
|Brogdon, BOS
|30
|69
|.435
|Johnson, BKN
|12
|28
|.429
|White, BOS
|27
|63
|.429
|Robinson, MIA
|26
|61
|.426
|Morant, MEM
|13
|31
|.419
|Finney-Smith, BKN
|7
|17
|.412
|Lopez, MIL
|7
|17
|.412
|Payne, PHO
|11
|27
|.407
|Middleton, MIL
|13
|32
|.406
|Powell, LAC
|13
|32
|.406
|Alexander-Walker, MIN
|10
|25
|.400
|Bridges, BKN
|10
|25
|.400
|Maxey, PHI
|34
|85
|.400
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|White, BOS
|20
|21
|.952
|Bane, MEM
|27
|29
|.931
|Plumlee, LAC
|13
|14
|.929
|Durant, PHO
|88
|96
|.917
|Moody, GS
|11
|12
|.917
|Murray, DEN
|43
|47
|.915
|Brunson, NY
|62
|68
|.912
|Conley, MIN
|10
|11
|.909
|Lowry, MIA
|20
|22
|.909
|Embiid, PHI
|76
|84
|.905
|Maxey, PHI
|28
|31
|.903
|Monk, SAC
|44
|49
|.898
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|16
|18
|.889
|Leonard, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Westbrook, LAC
|22
|25
|.880
|Thompson, GS
|21
|24
|.875
|Harden, PHI
|48
|55
|.873
|Brown, DEN
|27
|31
|.871
|Harris, PHI
|13
|15
|.867
|Love, MIA
|13
|15
|.867
|Middleton, MIL
|26
|30
|.867
|Booker, PHO
|58
|67
|.866
|Jackson, MEM
|31
|36
|.861
|Tatum, BOS
|74
|86
|.860
|Young, ATL
|37
|43
|.860
|Reaves, LAL
|36
|42
|.857
|Quickley, NY
|17
|20
|.850
|Brogdon, BOS
|22
|26
|.846
|Edwards, MIN
|33
|39
|.846
|Okogie, PHO
|11
|13
|.846
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|12
|29
|140
|169
|14.08
|Looney, GS
|13
|61
|109
|170
|13.08
|Jokic, DEN
|11
|46
|95
|141
|12.82
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Tatum, BOS
|13
|17
|121
|138
|10.62
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|James, LAL
|12
|20
|100
|120
|10.0
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|16
|72
|88
|9.78
|Ayton, PHO
|10
|29
|68
|97
|9.7
|Zubac, LAC
|5
|16
|32
|48
|9.6
|Robinson, NY
|11
|55
|47
|102
|9.27
|Adebayo, MIA
|11
|31
|70
|101
|9.18
|Durant, PHO
|11
|7
|89
|96
|8.73
|Capela, ATL
|6
|15
|35
|50
|8.33
|Randle, NY
|10
|17
|66
|83
|8.3
|Portis, MIL
|5
|10
|31
|41
|8.2
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|5
|27
|32
|8.0
|Tillman, MEM
|6
|17
|31
|48
|8.0
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|20
|27
|47
|7.83
|Horford, BOS
|13
|20
|79
|99
|7.62
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|9
|29
|38
|7.6
|Porter, DEN
|11
|7
|76
|83
|7.55
|Allen, CLE
|5
|15
|22
|37
|7.4
|Hart, NY
|11
|18
|63
|81
|7.36
|Harris, PHI
|11
|17
|63
|80
|7.27
|Murray, ATL
|5
|9
|27
|36
|7.2
|Green, GS
|12
|19
|64
|83
|6.92
|Morant, MEM
|5
|8
|26
|34
|6.8
ASSISTS PER GAME
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|11
|107
|9.7
|Harden, PHI
|11
|91
|8.3
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Booker, PHO
|11
|79
|7.2
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
|Green, GS
|12
|82
|6.8
|Murray, ATL
|5
|34
|6.8
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|26
|6.5
|Murray, DEN
|11
|71
|6.5
|Conley, MIN
|5
|32
|6.4
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|31
|6.2
|Curry, GS
|13
|79
|6.1
|Brunson, NY
|11
|62
|5.6
|Durant, PHO
|11
|61
|5.5
|Butler, MIA
|10
|54
|5.4
|James, LAL
|12
|64
|5.3
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|26
|5.2
|Tatum, BOS
|13
|67
|5.2
|Smart, BOS
|13
|66
|5.1
|Garland, CLE
|5
|25
|5.0
|Russell, LAL
|12
|60
|5.0
|Vincent, MIA
|11
|53
|4.8
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|33
|4.7
|Anderson, MIN
|4
|18
|4.5
|Lowry, MIA
|11
|50
|4.5
|Reaves, LAL
|12
|52
|4.3
STEALS PER GAME
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Fox, SAC
|7
|15
|2.14
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|10
|2.0
|Murray, ATL
|5
|10
|2.0
|Harden, PHI
|11
|20
|1.82
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|9
|1.8
|Morant, MEM
|5
|9
|1.8
|Anderson, MIN
|4
|7
|1.75
|Booker, PHO
|11
|19
|1.73
|Butler, MIA
|10
|17
|1.7
|Young, ATL
|6
|10
|1.67
|Garland, CLE
|5
|8
|1.6
|Brunson, NY
|11
|17
|1.55
|Green, GS
|12
|18
|1.5
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|10
|1.43
|Davis, LAL
|12
|17
|1.42
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|7
|1.4
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|11
|15
|1.36
|Maxey, PHI
|11
|15
|1.36
|Jones, MEM
|6
|8
|1.33
|Horford, BOS
|13
|17
|1.31
|Brown, DEN
|11
|14
|1.27
|Murray, DEN
|11
|14
|1.27
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|5
|1.25
|O'Neale, BKN
|4
|5
|1.25
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|6
|1.2
|Melton, PHI
|11
|13
|1.18
|Tucker, PHI
|11
|13
|1.18
|Smart, BOS
|13
|15
|1.15
|Barnes, SAC
|7
|8
|1.14
|Adebayo, MIA
|11
|12
|1.09
BLOCKS PER GAME
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|12
|39
|3.25
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|25
|2.78
|Horford, BOS
|13
|28
|2.15
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|10
|2.0
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|12
|2.0
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|9
|1.8
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|7
|1.75
|Robinson, NY
|11
|16
|1.45
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|7
|1.4
|Durant, PHO
|11
|15
|1.36
|Hartenstein, NY
|11
|15
|1.36
|Okongwu, ATL
|6
|8
|1.33
|Williams, BOS
|13
|17
|1.31
|Huerter, SAC
|7
|9
|1.29
|Biyombo, PHO
|8
|10
|1.25
|James, LAL
|12
|15
|1.25
|Tatum, BOS
|13
|16
|1.23
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|6
|1.2
|Wiggins, GS
|13
|15
|1.15
|Allen, CLE
|5
|5
|1.0
|Collins, ATL
|6
|6
|1.0
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|5
|1.0
|Green, GS
|12
|12
|1.0
|Vanderbilt, LAL
|12
|12
|1.0
|Lowry, MIA
|11
|10
|0.91
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|6
|0.86
|White, BOS
|13
|11
|0.85
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|6
|5
|0.83
|Booker, PHO
|11
|9
|0.82
|Melton, PHI
|11
|9
|0.82
