INCLUDES GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 13, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO111415837133.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Butler, MIA101098031131.1
Jokic, DEN111305933830.7
Curry, GS131454939630.5
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO111078831929.0
Tatum, BOS131257436628.2
Brunson, NY111096230627.8
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Murray, DEN111054328525.9
Brown, BOS131253732024.6
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Embiid, PHI9667621323.7
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
James, LAL121064828123.4
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Davis, LAL12975725421.2
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Maxey, PHI11822822620.5
Harden, PHI11724822320.3
Barrett, NY11715021219.3
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Monk, SAC7384413319.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Thompson, GS13852124118.5
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Adebayo, MIA11823519918.1
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Wiggins, GS13833221716.7
Randle, NY10553916616.6
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Sabonis, SAC7491611516.4
Smart, BOS13723320615.8
Russell, LAL12731718815.7
Reaves, LAL12623618515.4
Harris, PHI11701316815.3
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Brogdon, BOS13702219214.8
Porter, DEN11601115914.5
Ayton, PHO10611213413.4
Bogdanovic, ATL63058013.3

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS3848.792
Payton, GS3654.667
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Robinson, NY2948.604
Booker, PHO141241.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Reed, PHI2238.579
Craig, PHO2645.578
Looney, GS3764.578
Hachimura, LAL4986.570
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Ayton, PHO61111.550
Jokic, DEN130237.549
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, BOS125231.541
Moody, GS2343.535
Tillman, MEM2445.533
Brown, DEN5094.532
Davis, LAL97183.530
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Butler, MIA109207.527
Martin, MIA4178.526
Walker, LAL2344.523
Harris, PHI70134.522
Johnson, BKN2855.509
White, BOS60120.500
Adebayo, MIA82165.497
Sabonis, SAC4999.495

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Leonard, LAC610.600
Moody, GS1322.591
Hachimura, LAL1630.533
Booker, PHO3161.508
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Jokic, DEN1940.475
Mann, LAC919.474
Williams, BOS919.474
Brown, BOS3370.471
Aldama, MEM715.467
Niang, PHI1226.462
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Craig, PHO1125.440
Brogdon, BOS3069.435
Johnson, BKN1228.429
White, BOS2763.429
Robinson, MIA2661.426
Morant, MEM1331.419
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412
Payne, PHO1127.407
Middleton, MIL1332.406
Powell, LAC1332.406
Alexander-Walker, MIN1025.400
Bridges, BKN1025.400
Maxey, PHI3485.400

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
White, BOS2021.952
Bane, MEM2729.931
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Durant, PHO8896.917
Moody, GS1112.917
Murray, DEN4347.915
Brunson, NY6268.912
Conley, MIN1011.909
Lowry, MIA2022.909
Embiid, PHI7684.905
Maxey, PHI2831.903
Monk, SAC4449.898
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1618.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Thompson, GS2124.875
Harden, PHI4855.873
Brown, DEN2731.871
Harris, PHI1315.867
Love, MIA1315.867
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Booker, PHO5867.866
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Tatum, BOS7486.860
Young, ATL3743.860
Reaves, LAL3642.857
Quickley, NY1720.850
Brogdon, BOS2226.846
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Okogie, PHO1113.846

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL122914016914.08
Looney, GS136110917013.08
Jokic, DEN11469514112.82
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS131712113810.62
Towns, MIN56455110.2
James, LAL122010012010.0
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Embiid, PHI91672889.78
Ayton, PHO102968979.7
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Robinson, NY1155471029.27
Adebayo, MIA1131701019.18
Durant, PHO11789968.73
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Randle, NY101766838.3
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Horford, BOS132079997.62
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Porter, DEN11776837.55
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Hart, NY111863817.36
Harris, PHI111763807.27
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Green, GS121964836.92
Morant, MEM5826346.8

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN111079.7
Harden, PHI11918.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Booker, PHO11797.2
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Green, GS12826.8
Murray, ATL5346.8
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Murray, DEN11716.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Curry, GS13796.1
Brunson, NY11625.6
Durant, PHO11615.5
Butler, MIA10545.4
James, LAL12645.3
Edwards, MIN5265.2
Tatum, BOS13675.2
Smart, BOS13665.1
Garland, CLE5255.0
Russell, LAL12605.0
Vincent, MIA11534.8
Sabonis, SAC7334.7
Anderson, MIN4184.5
Lowry, MIA11504.5
Reaves, LAL12524.3

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC7152.14
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Harden, PHI11201.82
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Booker, PHO11191.73
Butler, MIA10171.7
Young, ATL6101.67
Garland, CLE581.6
Brunson, NY11171.55
Green, GS12181.5
Sabonis, SAC7101.43
Davis, LAL12171.42
Lopez, MIL571.4
Caldwell-Pope, DEN11151.36
Maxey, PHI11151.36
Jones, MEM681.33
Horford, BOS13171.31
Brown, DEN11141.27
Murray, DEN11141.27
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Westbrook, LAC561.2
Melton, PHI11131.18
Tucker, PHI11131.18
Smart, BOS13151.15
Barnes, SAC781.14
Adebayo, MIA11121.09

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL12393.25
Embiid, PHI9252.78
Horford, BOS13282.15
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Robinson, NY11161.45
Westbrook, LAC571.4
Durant, PHO11151.36
Hartenstein, NY11151.36
Okongwu, ATL681.33
Williams, BOS13171.31
Huerter, SAC791.29
Biyombo, PHO8101.25
James, LAL12151.25
Tatum, BOS13161.23
Mobley, CLE561.2
Wiggins, GS13151.15
Allen, CLE551.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Green, GS12121.0
Vanderbilt, LAL12121.0
Lowry, MIA11100.91
Sabonis, SAC760.86
White, BOS13110.85
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Booker, PHO1190.82
Melton, PHI1190.82

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you