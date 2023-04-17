INCLUDES GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Fox, SAC11383838.0
Leonard, LAC11393838.0
Mitchell, CLE11443838.0
Butler, MIA11553535.0
Middleton, MIL11273333.0
Monk, SAC18143232.0
Jackson, MEM11333131.0
Bridges, BKN11243030.0
Curry, GS11123030.0
Brown, BOS11232929.0
Hachimura, LAL11122929.0
Brunson, NY11142727.0
Durant, PHO17102727.0
Booker, PHO11062626.0
Embiid, PHI17112626.0
Tatum, BOS11022525.0
Murray, ATL11042424.0
Murray, DEN1922424.0
White, BOS1762424.0
Harden, PHI1802323.0
Reaves, LAL1842323.0
Adebayo, MIA11022222.0
Bane, MEM1672222.0
Craig, PHO1922222.0
Davis, LAL11022222.0
Harris, PHI1902121.0
James, LAL1822121.0
Portis, MIL1932121.0
Thompson, GS1802121.0
Gordon, LAC1721919.0
Randle, NY1721919.0
Russell, LAL1721919.0
Ayton, PHO1821818.0
Edwards, MIN1651818.0
Johnson, BKN1701818.0
Love, MIA1541818.0
Morant, MEM1801818.0
Porter, DEN1701818.0
Garland, CLE1711717.0
Hart, NY1801717.0
Poole, GS1471717.0
Wiggins, GS1721717.0
Holiday, MIL1621616.0
Lyles, SAC1601616.0
Young, ATL1551616.0
Brooks, MEM1531515.0
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1601515.0
Martin, MIA1531515.0
Vincent, MIA1511515.0
Allen, CLE1621414.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS661.000
Reed, PHI56.833
Vincent, MIA56.833
Curry, BKN45.800
Hachimura, LAL1114.786
Allen, CLE68.750
Capela, ATL68.750
Craig, PHO912.750
Lyles, SAC68.750
Hart, NY811.727
Allen, MIL57.714
Collins, ATL57.714
Martin, MIA57.714
Bridges, BKN1218.667
Harris, PHI914.643
Johnson, BKN711.636
Brown, DEN58.625
Zubac, LAC58.625
Jackson, MEM1321.619
Monk, SAC813.615
Reaves, LAL813.615
Middleton, MIL1220.600
Portis, MIL915.600
Davis, LAL1017.588
Jones, MEM47.571
Lopez, MIL47.571
Morant, MEM814.571
Payton, GS47.571
Adebayo, MIA1018.556
Butler, MIA1527.556

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Finney-Smith, BKN221.000
Harris, PHI331.000
McDaniels, PHI111.000
Nnaji, DEN111.000
Robinson, MIA111.000
Hachimura, LAL56.833
Vincent, MIA45.800
Aldama, MEM23.667
Conley, MIN23.667
Curry, BKN23.667
Johnson, BKN46.667
Lyles, SAC46.667
Martin, MIA23.667
Morant, MEM23.667
Osman, CLE23.667
Leonard, LAC35.600
Maxey, PHI35.600
Reaves, LAL35.600
Love, MIA47.571
White, BOS47.571
Harden, PHI713.538
Alexander-Walker, MIN24.500
Allen, MIL24.500
Bridges, BKN24.500
Brown, DEN24.500
Caldwell-Pope, DEN36.500
Craig, PHO24.500
DiVincenzo, GS24.500
Fox, SAC48.500
Garland, CLE24.500

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Allen, CLE221.000
Ayton, PHO221.000
Bane, MEM771.000
Barnes, SAC221.000
Barrett, NY221.000
Bridges, BKN441.000
Brown, BOS331.000
Brunson, NY441.000
Collins, ATL221.000
Curry, GS221.000
Davis, LAL221.000
DiVincenzo, GS221.000
Durant, PHO10101.000
Embiid, PHI11111.000
Gordon, LAC221.000
Green, GS221.000
Grimes, NY221.000
Hachimura, LAL221.000
Hartenstein, NY441.000
Holiday, MIL221.000
Hunter, ATL221.000
Jackson, MEM331.000
Kennard, MEM221.000
Love, MIA441.000
Maxey, PHI441.000
Monk, SAC14141.000
Murray, ATL441.000
Murray, DEN221.000
Okoro, CLE441.000
Paul, PHO221.000

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC15111616.0
Zubac, LAC14111515.0
Allen, CLE13111414.0
Jokic, DEN1591414.0
Gobert, MIN12111313.0
Brown, BOS1481212.0
Davis, LAL1481212.0
James, LAL1291111.0
Mobley, CLE1561111.0
Paul, PHO11101111.0
Plumlee, LAC1381111.0
Porter, DEN11101111.0
Tatum, BOS10111111.0
Claxton, BKN1191010.0
Hart, NY1551010.0
Randle, NY1281010.0
Towns, MIN1191010.0
Westbrook, LAC1551010.0
Adebayo, MIA11899.0
Durant, PHO11899.0
Green, GS12799.0
Horford, BOS12799.0
Looney, GS12799.0
Middleton, MIL12799.0
Ayton, PHO10888.0
Capela, ATL10888.0
Love, MIA11788.0
Murray, ATL12688.0
Murray, DEN10888.0
Portis, MIL10888.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL11616.0
Harden, PHI11313.0
Butler, MIA11111.0
Durant, PHO11111.0
Green, GS11111.0
Paul, PHO11010.0
Mitchell, CLE188.0
Murray, DEN188.0
Westbrook, LAC188.0
Young, ATL188.0
Adebayo, MIA177.0
Dinwiddie, BKN177.0
Russell, LAL177.0
Smart, BOS177.0
White, BOS177.0
Bane, MEM166.0
Barrett, NY166.0
Jokic, DEN166.0
Murray, ATL166.0
O'Neale, BKN166.0
Vincent, MIA166.0
Edwards, MIN155.0
Fox, SAC155.0
James, LAL155.0
Leonard, LAC155.0
Melton, PHI155.0
Thompson, GS155.0
Allen, CLE144.0
Bogdanovic, ATL144.0
DiVincenzo, GS144.0

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Tucker, PHI155.0
Barrett, NY144.0
Booker, PHO144.0
Garland, CLE144.0
Barnes, SAC133.0
Butler, MIA133.0
Davis, LAL133.0
Fox, SAC133.0
Maxey, PHI133.0
Mitchell, CLE133.0
Murray, ATL133.0
Sabonis, SAC133.0
Smart, BOS133.0
Adebayo, MIA122.0
Anderson, MIN122.0
Bey, ATL122.0
Bogdanovic, ATL122.0
Brunson, NY122.0
Dinwiddie, BKN122.0
Edwards, MIN122.0
Green, GS122.0
Hunter, ATL122.0
James, LAL122.0
Minott, MIN122.0
Morant, MEM122.0
Paul, PHO122.0
Payton, GS122.0
Randle, NY122.0
Reed, PHI122.0
Robinson, NY122.0

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL177.0
Wiggins, GS144.0
Booker, PHO133.0
Claxton, BKN133.0
James, LAL133.0
Lopez, MIL133.0
Westbrook, LAC133.0
Bogdanovic, ATL122.0
Collins, ATL122.0
Durant, PHO122.0
Embiid, PHI122.0
Gobert, MIN122.0
Horford, BOS122.0
Jackson, MEM122.0
Smart, BOS122.0
White, BOS122.0
Alexander-Walker, MIN111.0
Anderson, MIN111.0
Ayton, PHO111.0
Biyombo, PHO111.0
Braun, DEN111.0
Bridges, BKN111.0
Brown, DEN111.0
Edwards, MIN111.0
Garland, CLE111.0
Green, DEN111.0
Green, GS111.0
Grimes, NY111.0
Harris, PHI111.0
Herro, MIA111.0

