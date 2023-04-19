INCLUDES GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA11553535.0
Leonard, LAC224156934.5
Middleton, MIL11273333.0
Booker, PHO224126432.0
Fox, SAC223106231.0
Jackson, MEM11333131.0
Curry, GS22095829.0
Hachimura, LAL11122929.0
Mitchell, CLE22075527.5
Tatum, BOS22225427.0
Murray, ATL22145326.5
Durant, PHO217155226.0
Bridges, BKN218115125.5
Monk, SAC214175025.0
White, BOS21885025.0
Garland, CLE215114924.5
Murray, DEN1922424.0
Brown, BOS21954723.5
Brunson, NY216134723.5
Embiid, PHI213194623.0
Johnson, BKN21814623.0
Maxey, PHI21654623.0
Reaves, LAL1842323.0
Adebayo, MIA11022222.0
Bane, MEM1672222.0
Davis, LAL11022222.0
James, LAL1822121.0
Portis, MIL1932121.0
Thompson, GS21524221.0
Harris, PHI21734120.5
Randle, NY21554120.5
Young, ATL21494020.0
Craig, PHO21523919.5
Wiggins, GS21643919.5
Russell, LAL1721919.0
Westbrook, LAC212103718.5
Edwards, MIN1651818.0
Love, MIA1541818.0
Morant, MEM1801818.0
Porter, DEN1701818.0
Sabonis, SAC213103618.0
Ayton, PHO21523216.0
Holiday, MIL1621616.0
Gordon, LAC21123115.5
Harden, PHI21103115.5
Brooks, MEM1531515.0
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1601515.0
Martin, MIA1531515.0
Vincent, MIA1511515.0
Hunter, ATL21222914.5

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1011.909
Reed, PHI810.800
Hachimura, LAL1114.786
Craig, PHO1521.714
Hart, NY1014.714
Payton, GS913.692
Capela, ATL812.667
Allen, CLE1016.625
White, BOS1829.621
Jackson, MEM1321.619
Reaves, LAL813.615
Harris, PHI1728.607
Johnson, BKN1830.600
Middleton, MIL1220.600
Portis, MIL915.600
Davis, LAL1017.588
Booker, PHO2441.585
Ayton, PHO1526.577
Morant, MEM814.571
Adebayo, MIA1018.556
Butler, MIA1527.556
Bridges, BKN1833.545
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Maxey, PHI1631.516
Brown, BOS1937.514
Durant, PHO1734.500
Embiid, PHI1326.500
Garland, CLE1530.500
James, LAL816.500
Monk, SAC1428.500

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Hachimura, LAL56.833
Vincent, MIA45.800
Aldama, MEM23.667
Conley, MIN23.667
Harris, PHI46.667
Hart, NY23.667
Martin, MIA23.667
Morant, MEM23.667
Leonard, LAC610.600
Reaves, LAL35.600
Craig, PHO712.583
Garland, CLE814.571
Love, MIA47.571
Johnson, BKN917.529
Alexander-Walker, MIN24.500
Allen, MIL24.500
Brown, DEN24.500
Caldwell-Pope, DEN36.500
Curry, BKN36.500
DiVincenzo, GS24.500
Finney-Smith, BKN48.500
Gordon, DEN24.500
Herro, MIA24.500
Horford, BOS48.500
Jackson, MEM24.500
Lyles, SAC48.500
Matthews, MIL24.500
Maxey, PHI918.500
Niang, PHI24.500
Nowell, MIN36.500

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM771.000
Embiid, PHI19191.000
Love, MIA441.000
Murray, ATL441.000
Okoro, CLE441.000
Reaves, LAL441.000
Monk, SAC1718.944
Durant, PHO1516.938
Brunson, NY1314.929
Westbrook, LAC1011.909
Curry, GS910.900
Poole, GS910.900
Barrett, NY89.889
White, BOS89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Brogdon, BOS78.875
Powell, LAC78.875
Booker, PHO1214.857
Grimes, NY67.857
Mann, LAC67.857
Bridges, BKN1113.846
Edwards, MIN56.833
Gordon, DEN56.833
Hartenstein, NY45.800
Garland, CLE1114.786
Quickley, NY68.750
Barnes, SAC57.714
Brown, BOS57.714
Fox, SAC1014.714
Maxey, PHI57.714

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Jokic, DEN1591414.0
Gobert, MIN12111313.0
Sabonis, SAC29162512.5
Allen, CLE29152412.0
Davis, LAL1481212.0
Embiid, PHI24202412.0
Mobley, CLE27172412.0
James, LAL1291111.0
Porter, DEN11101111.0
Ayton, PHO23182110.5
Tatum, BOS20212110.5
Zubac, LAC28132110.5
Towns, MIN1191010.0
Adebayo, MIA11899.0
Middleton, MIL12799.0
Randle, NY2612189.0
Claxton, BKN2214168.0
Harris, PHI279168.0
Looney, GS2313168.0
Love, MIA11788.0
Murray, DEN10888.0
Portis, MIL10888.0
Westbrook, LAC2610168.0
Brown, BOS2510157.5
Capela, ATL2213157.5
Durant, PHO2213157.5
Hunter, ATL2411157.5
Paul, PHO2114157.5
Tucker, PHI278157.5
Hart, NY268147.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL11616.0
Butler, MIA11111.0
Mitchell, CLE22110.5
Harden, PHI22010.0
Paul, PHO2189.0
Durant, PHO2168.0
Green, GS2168.0
Murray, DEN188.0
Adebayo, MIA177.0
Fox, SAC2147.0
Russell, LAL177.0
Young, ATL2147.0
Dinwiddie, BKN2136.5
Smart, BOS2136.5
Westbrook, LAC2136.5
Bane, MEM166.0
Booker, PHO2126.0
Jokic, DEN166.0
Leonard, LAC2126.0
Murray, ATL2126.0
Vincent, MIA166.0
Brogdon, BOS2105.0
Edwards, MIN155.0
Embiid, PHI2105.0
James, LAL155.0
O'Neale, BKN294.5
White, BOS294.5
Bogdanovic, ATL284.0
Bridges, BKN284.0
Brunson, NY284.0

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC273.5
Murray, ATL273.5
Barnes, SAC263.0
Brunson, NY263.0
Butler, MIA133.0
Davis, LAL133.0
Smart, BOS263.0
Barrett, NY252.5
Booker, PHO252.5
Harden, PHI252.5
Mitchell, CLE252.5
Tucker, PHI252.5
Adebayo, MIA122.0
Anderson, MIN122.0
Bogdanovic, ATL242.0
Brown, BOS242.0
Edwards, MIN122.0
Garland, CLE242.0
James, LAL122.0
Leonard, LAC242.0
Minott, MIN122.0
Morant, MEM122.0
Payton, GS242.0
Young, ATL242.0
Allen, CLE231.5
Capela, ATL231.5
Craig, PHO231.5
Dinwiddie, BKN231.5
Green, GS231.5
Grimes, NY231.5

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL177.0
James, LAL133.0
Lopez, MIL133.0
Embiid, PHI252.5
Horford, BOS252.5
Westbrook, LAC252.5
White, BOS252.5
Biyombo, PHO242.0
Durant, PHO242.0
Gobert, MIN122.0
Jackson, MEM122.0
Robinson, NY242.0
Wiggins, GS242.0
Allen, CLE231.5
Booker, PHO231.5
Claxton, BKN231.5
Collins, ATL231.5
Huerter, SAC231.5
Williams, BOS231.5
Alexander-Walker, MIN111.0
Anderson, MIN111.0
Bogdanovic, ATL221.0
Braun, DEN111.0
Brown, BOS221.0
Brown, DEN111.0
Edwards, MIN111.0
Green, DEN111.0
Herro, MIA111.0
Len, SAC221.0
Looney, GS221.0

