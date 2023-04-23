INCLUDES GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|4
|52
|25
|139
|34.8
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|30
|25
|95
|31.7
|Curry, GS
|3
|32
|15
|94
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|3
|35
|14
|90
|30.0
|Fox, SAC
|3
|32
|15
|88
|29.3
|Durant, PHO
|4
|34
|36
|111
|27.8
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|31
|9
|83
|27.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|29
|13
|82
|27.3
|Murray, ATL
|3
|32
|5
|78
|26.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|40
|15
|104
|26.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|29
|9
|77
|25.7
|James, LAL
|3
|30
|10
|74
|24.7
|Middleton, MIL
|3
|26
|13
|72
|24.0
|Young, ATL
|3
|26
|15
|72
|24.0
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Brunson, NY
|3
|26
|14
|68
|22.7
|Davis, LAL
|3
|25
|14
|66
|22.0
|Maxey, PHI
|4
|32
|8
|87
|21.8
|Hachimura, LAL
|3
|24
|8
|65
|21.7
|Brown, BOS
|3
|26
|6
|62
|20.7
|Jackson, MEM
|3
|22
|14
|62
|20.7
|Powell, LAC
|4
|28
|16
|82
|20.5
|Harris, PHI
|4
|34
|5
|81
|20.3
|White, BOS
|3
|22
|8
|61
|20.3
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|18
|23
|60
|20.0
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|25
|7
|60
|20.0
|Garland, CLE
|3
|19
|12
|59
|19.7
|Holiday, MIL
|3
|24
|3
|59
|19.7
|Porter, DEN
|3
|22
|5
|59
|19.7
|Wiggins, GS
|3
|24
|5
|59
|19.7
|Bane, MEM
|3
|19
|12
|57
|19.0
|Johnson, BKN
|4
|28
|6
|74
|18.5
|Thompson, GS
|3
|20
|2
|55
|18.3
|Monk, SAC
|3
|15
|19
|54
|18.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|3
|23
|6
|52
|17.3
|Harden, PHI
|4
|23
|9
|69
|17.3
|Randle, NY
|3
|18
|8
|52
|17.3
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|20
|11
|51
|17.0
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|22
|15
|66
|16.5
|Smart, BOS
|3
|19
|2
|49
|16.3
|Reaves, LAL
|3
|18
|7
|48
|16.0
|Towns, MIN
|3
|18
|7
|48
|16.0
|Craig, PHO
|4
|22
|8
|62
|15.5
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|17
|11
|45
|15.0
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|26
|7
|59
|14.8
|LeVert, CLE
|3
|17
|3
|44
|14.7
|Barnes, SAC
|3
|16
|7
|43
|14.3
|Portis, MIL
|3
|18
|3
|43
|14.3
|Allen, MIL
|3
|15
|2
|42
|14.0
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|3
|16
|1
|42
|14.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|12
|13
|.923
|Hart, NY
|14
|19
|.737
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Allen, CLE
|13
|19
|.684
|Robinson, MIA
|13
|19
|.684
|Craig, PHO
|22
|33
|.667
|Hachimura, LAL
|24
|36
|.667
|Gobert, MIN
|17
|26
|.654
|Capela, ATL
|13
|20
|.650
|Tillman, MEM
|14
|22
|.636
|Connaughton, MIL
|12
|19
|.632
|Mann, LAC
|15
|24
|.625
|White, BOS
|22
|36
|.611
|Brown, DEN
|14
|23
|.609
|Martin, MIA
|14
|23
|.609
|Butler, MIA
|35
|58
|.603
|Reed, PHI
|14
|24
|.583
|Lopez, MIL
|19
|33
|.576
|Booker, PHO
|52
|91
|.571
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|44
|.568
|Harris, PHI
|34
|60
|.567
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|16
|29
|.552
|Leonard, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Portis, MIL
|18
|33
|.545
|Ayton, PHO
|26
|48
|.542
|Porter, DEN
|22
|41
|.537
|Allen, MIL
|15
|28
|.536
|Morant, MEM
|21
|40
|.525
|Ingles, MIL
|11
|21
|.524
|Adebayo, MIA
|23
|44
|.523
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|4
|4
|1.000
|Hart, NY
|4
|5
|.800
|Robinson, MIA
|10
|13
|.769
|Hachimura, LAL
|9
|12
|.750
|Butler, MIA
|6
|9
|.667
|Morant, MEM
|8
|13
|.615
|Leonard, LAC
|6
|10
|.600
|Harris, PHI
|8
|14
|.571
|Connaughton, MIL
|9
|16
|.563
|White, BOS
|9
|16
|.563
|Craig, PHO
|10
|18
|.556
|Conley, MIN
|6
|11
|.545
|Mann, LAC
|7
|13
|.538
|Vincent, MIA
|8
|15
|.533
|Allen, MIL
|10
|19
|.526
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|9
|18
|.500
|Gordon, DEN
|3
|6
|.500
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|6
|.500
|Maxey, PHI
|15
|30
|.500
|Niang, PHI
|3
|6
|.500
|Porter, DEN
|10
|20
|.500
|Ingles, MIL
|9
|19
|.474
|Alexander-Walker, MIN
|5
|11
|.455
|Aldama, MEM
|4
|9
|.444
|Kennard, MEM
|4
|9
|.444
|Tatum, BOS
|12
|27
|.444
|Booker, PHO
|10
|23
|.435
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|6
|14
|.429
|Garland, CLE
|9
|21
|.429
|Horford, BOS
|6
|14
|.429
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Bane, MEM
|12
|12
|1.000
|Harris, PHI
|5
|5
|1.000
|Love, MIA
|8
|8
|1.000
|Murray, ATL
|5
|5
|1.000
|Okoro, CLE
|6
|6
|1.000
|Plumlee, LAC
|5
|5
|1.000
|Russell, LAL
|7
|7
|1.000
|Embiid, PHI
|23
|24
|.958
|Monk, SAC
|19
|20
|.950
|Durant, PHO
|36
|38
|.947
|Curry, GS
|15
|16
|.938
|Brunson, NY
|14
|15
|.933
|Morant, MEM
|13
|14
|.929
|Gordon, DEN
|10
|11
|.909
|Barrett, NY
|8
|9
|.889
|Craig, PHO
|8
|9
|.889
|Okogie, PHO
|8
|9
|.889
|Poole, GS
|16
|18
|.889
|White, BOS
|8
|9
|.889
|Leonard, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Westbrook, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Davis, LAL
|14
|16
|.875
|Murray, DEN
|13
|15
|.867
|Booker, PHO
|25
|29
|.862
|Edwards, MIN
|25
|29
|.862
|Conley, MIN
|6
|7
|.857
|Grimes, NY
|6
|7
|.857
|Johnson, BKN
|6
|7
|.857
|Mann, LAC
|6
|7
|.857
|Gordon, LAC
|5
|6
|.833
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|12
|29
|41
|13.67
|Davis, LAL
|3
|11
|27
|38
|12.67
|Looney, GS
|3
|12
|24
|36
|12.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.33
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|10
|24
|34
|11.33
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|11
|23
|34
|11.33
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.25
|Portis, MIL
|3
|7
|26
|33
|11.0
|James, LAL
|3
|6
|26
|32
|10.67
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|9
|22
|31
|10.33
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|2
|29
|31
|10.33
|Allen, CLE
|3
|12
|17
|29
|9.67
|Towns, MIN
|3
|3
|26
|29
|9.67
|Zubac, LAC
|4
|12
|26
|38
|9.5
|Tillman, MEM
|3
|9
|19
|28
|9.33
|Harris, PHI
|4
|9
|26
|35
|8.75
|Capela, ATL
|3
|6
|20
|26
|8.67
|Porter, DEN
|3
|2
|24
|26
|8.67
|Randle, NY
|3
|6
|20
|26
|8.67
|Adebayo, MIA
|3
|4
|21
|25
|8.33
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|5
|27
|32
|8.0
|Durant, PHO
|4
|3
|29
|32
|8.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|8
|22
|30
|7.5
|Gordon, DEN
|3
|8
|14
|22
|7.33
|Reed, PHI
|4
|17
|11
|28
|7.0
|Tucker, PHI
|4
|11
|16
|27
|6.75
|Hart, NY
|3
|7
|13
|20
|6.67
|Middleton, MIL
|3
|4
|16
|20
|6.67
|Murray, ATL
|3
|6
|14
|20
|6.67
|Robinson, NY
|3
|11
|9
|20
|6.67
ASSISTS PER GAME
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|3
|30
|10.0
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|27
|9.0
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|26
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|4
|34
|8.5
|Fox, SAC
|3
|23
|7.7
|Young, ATL
|3
|23
|7.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|22
|7.3
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|29
|7.3
|Smart, BOS
|3
|21
|7.0
|Durant, PHO
|4
|27
|6.8
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|26
|6.5
|Butler, MIA
|3
|18
|6.0
|Russell, LAL
|3
|18
|6.0
|Middleton, MIL
|3
|17
|5.7
|Murray, ATL
|3
|17
|5.7
|Booker, PHO
|4
|22
|5.5
|Brogdon, BOS
|3
|15
|5.0
|Conley, MIN
|3
|15
|5.0
|Brunson, NY
|3
|14
|4.7
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|14
|4.7
|Jones, MEM
|3
|14
|4.7
|Adebayo, MIA
|3
|13
|4.3
|Anderson, MIN
|3
|13
|4.3
|DiVincenzo, GS
|3
|13
|4.3
|James, LAL
|3
|13
|4.3
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|13
|4.3
|White, BOS
|3
|13
|4.3
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|16
|4.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|12
|4.0
STEALS PER GAME
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Fox, SAC
|3
|9
|3.0
|Smart, BOS
|3
|9
|3.0
|Booker, PHO
|4
|11
|2.75
|Brunson, NY
|3
|8
|2.67
|Garland, CLE
|3
|8
|2.67
|Murray, ATL
|3
|8
|2.67
|Brown, BOS
|3
|7
|2.33
|Butler, MIA
|3
|7
|2.33
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|7
|2.33
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|7
|2.33
|Paul, PHO
|4
|9
|2.25
|Barnes, SAC
|3
|6
|2.0
|Barrett, NY
|3
|6
|2.0
|Tucker, PHI
|4
|7
|1.75
|Adebayo, MIA
|3
|5
|1.67
|Anderson, MIN
|3
|5
|1.67
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Davis, LAL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|5
|1.67
|Toppin, NY
|3
|5
|1.67
|Young, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Harden, PHI
|4
|6
|1.5
|Maxey, PHI
|4
|6
|1.5
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|6
|1.5
|Capela, ATL
|3
|4
|1.33
|DiVincenzo, GS
|3
|4
|1.33
|Hart, NY
|3
|4
|1.33
|Jackson, MEM
|3
|4
|1.33
|James, LAL
|3
|4
|1.33
|Lopez, MIL
|3
|4
|1.33
BLOCKS PER GAME
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|3
|15
|5.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|7
|2.33
|Robinson, NY
|3
|6
|2.0
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|7
|1.75
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|7
|1.75
|Allen, CLE
|3
|5
|1.67
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|5
|1.67
|Horford, BOS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Jackson, MEM
|3
|5
|1.67
|James, LAL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Lopez, MIL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Okongwu, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|White, BOS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Wiggins, GS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Biyombo, PHO
|4
|6
|1.5
|Huerter, SAC
|3
|4
|1.33
|Vanderbilt, LAL
|3
|4
|1.33
|Booker, PHO
|4
|5
|1.25
|Paul, PHO
|4
|5
|1.25
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|3
|3
|1.0
|Collins, ATL
|3
|3
|1.0
|Durant, PHO
|4
|4
|1.0
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|3
|1.0
|Len, SAC
|3
|3
|1.0
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|3
|1.0
|Williams, BOS
|3
|3
|1.0
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|3
|0.75
|Brown, BOS
|3
|2
|0.67
|Brown, DEN
|3
|2
|0.67
|Curry, GS
|3
|2
|0.67
