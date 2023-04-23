INCLUDES GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN330259531.7
Curry, GS332159431.3
Butler, MIA335149030.0
Fox, SAC332158829.3
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Tatum, BOS33198327.7
Murray, DEN329138227.3
Murray, ATL33257826.0
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Mitchell, CLE32997725.7
James, LAL330107424.7
Middleton, MIL326137224.0
Young, ATL326157224.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Brunson, NY326146822.7
Davis, LAL325146622.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Hachimura, LAL32486521.7
Brown, BOS32666220.7
Jackson, MEM322146220.7
Powell, LAC428168220.5
Harris, PHI43458120.3
White, BOS32286120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Jokic, DEN32576020.0
Garland, CLE319125919.7
Holiday, MIL32435919.7
Porter, DEN32255919.7
Wiggins, GS32455919.7
Bane, MEM319125719.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Thompson, GS32025518.3
Monk, SAC315195418.0
Adebayo, MIA32365217.3
Harden, PHI42396917.3
Randle, NY31885217.3
Sabonis, SAC320115117.0
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Smart, BOS31924916.3
Reaves, LAL31874816.0
Towns, MIN31874816.0
Craig, PHO42286215.5
Gobert, MIN317114515.0
Ayton, PHO42675914.8
LeVert, CLE31734414.7
Barnes, SAC31674314.3
Portis, MIL31834314.3
Allen, MIL31524214.0
Bogdanovic, ATL31614214.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1213.923
Hart, NY1419.737
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE1319.684
Robinson, MIA1319.684
Craig, PHO2233.667
Hachimura, LAL2436.667
Gobert, MIN1726.654
Capela, ATL1320.650
Tillman, MEM1422.636
Connaughton, MIL1219.632
Mann, LAC1524.625
White, BOS2236.611
Brown, DEN1423.609
Martin, MIA1423.609
Butler, MIA3558.603
Reed, PHI1424.583
Lopez, MIL1933.576
Booker, PHO5291.571
Jokic, DEN2544.568
Harris, PHI3460.567
Bogdanovic, ATL1629.552
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Portis, MIL1833.545
Ayton, PHO2648.542
Porter, DEN2241.537
Allen, MIL1528.536
Morant, MEM2140.525
Ingles, MIL1121.524
Adebayo, MIA2344.523

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Williams, BOS441.000
Hart, NY45.800
Robinson, MIA1013.769
Hachimura, LAL912.750
Butler, MIA69.667
Morant, MEM813.615
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Connaughton, MIL916.563
White, BOS916.563
Craig, PHO1018.556
Conley, MIN611.545
Mann, LAC713.538
Vincent, MIA815.533
Allen, MIL1019.526
Bogdanovic, ATL918.500
Gordon, DEN36.500
Jokic, DEN36.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Niang, PHI36.500
Porter, DEN1020.500
Ingles, MIL919.474
Alexander-Walker, MIN511.455
Aldama, MEM49.444
Kennard, MEM49.444
Tatum, BOS1227.444
Booker, PHO1023.435
Caldwell-Pope, DEN614.429
Garland, CLE921.429
Horford, BOS614.429

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM12121.000
Harris, PHI551.000
Love, MIA881.000
Murray, ATL551.000
Okoro, CLE661.000
Plumlee, LAC551.000
Russell, LAL771.000
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Monk, SAC1920.950
Durant, PHO3638.947
Curry, GS1516.938
Brunson, NY1415.933
Morant, MEM1314.929
Gordon, DEN1011.909
Barrett, NY89.889
Craig, PHO89.889
Okogie, PHO89.889
Poole, GS1618.889
White, BOS89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC1517.882
Davis, LAL1416.875
Murray, DEN1315.867
Booker, PHO2529.862
Edwards, MIN2529.862
Conley, MIN67.857
Grimes, NY67.857
Johnson, BKN67.857
Mann, LAC67.857
Gordon, LAC56.833

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC312294113.67
Davis, LAL311273812.67
Looney, GS312243612.0
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Jokic, DEN310243411.33
Mobley, CLE311233411.33
Ayton, PHO412334511.25
Portis, MIL37263311.0
James, LAL36263210.67
Gobert, MIN39223110.33
Tatum, BOS32293110.33
Allen, CLE31217299.67
Towns, MIN3326299.67
Zubac, LAC41226389.5
Tillman, MEM3919289.33
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Capela, ATL3620268.67
Porter, DEN3224268.67
Randle, NY3620268.67
Adebayo, MIA3421258.33
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Durant, PHO4329328.0
Westbrook, LAC4822307.5
Gordon, DEN3814227.33
Reed, PHI41711287.0
Tucker, PHI41116276.75
Hart, NY3713206.67
Middleton, MIL3416206.67
Murray, ATL3614206.67
Robinson, NY3119206.67

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL33010.0
Jokic, DEN3279.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Mitchell, CLE3268.7
Paul, PHO4348.5
Fox, SAC3237.7
Young, ATL3237.7
Murray, DEN3227.3
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Smart, BOS3217.0
Durant, PHO4276.8
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Butler, MIA3186.0
Russell, LAL3186.0
Middleton, MIL3175.7
Murray, ATL3175.7
Booker, PHO4225.5
Brogdon, BOS3155.0
Conley, MIN3155.0
Brunson, NY3144.7
Edwards, MIN3144.7
Jones, MEM3144.7
Adebayo, MIA3134.3
Anderson, MIN3134.3
DiVincenzo, GS3134.3
James, LAL3134.3
Tatum, BOS3134.3
White, BOS3134.3
Bridges, BKN4164.0
Embiid, PHI3124.0

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC393.0
Smart, BOS393.0
Booker, PHO4112.75
Brunson, NY382.67
Garland, CLE382.67
Murray, ATL382.67
Brown, BOS372.33
Butler, MIA372.33
Edwards, MIN372.33
Mitchell, CLE372.33
Paul, PHO492.25
Barnes, SAC362.0
Barrett, NY362.0
Tucker, PHI471.75
Adebayo, MIA351.67
Anderson, MIN351.67
Bogdanovic, ATL351.67
Davis, LAL351.67
Sabonis, SAC351.67
Toppin, NY351.67
Young, ATL351.67
Harden, PHI461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Westbrook, LAC461.5
Capela, ATL341.33
DiVincenzo, GS341.33
Hart, NY341.33
Jackson, MEM341.33
James, LAL341.33
Lopez, MIL341.33

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL3155.0
Embiid, PHI372.33
Robinson, NY362.0
Claxton, BKN471.75
Westbrook, LAC471.75
Allen, CLE351.67
Edwards, MIN351.67
Horford, BOS351.67
Jackson, MEM351.67
James, LAL351.67
Lopez, MIL351.67
Okongwu, ATL351.67
White, BOS351.67
Wiggins, GS351.67
Biyombo, PHO461.5
Huerter, SAC341.33
Vanderbilt, LAL341.33
Booker, PHO451.25
Paul, PHO451.25
Bogdanovic, ATL331.0
Collins, ATL331.0
Durant, PHO441.0
Gobert, MIN331.0
Len, SAC331.0
Mobley, CLE331.0
Williams, BOS331.0
Ayton, PHO430.75
Brown, BOS320.67
Brown, DEN320.67
Curry, GS320.67

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you