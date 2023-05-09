THROUGH MAY 7
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|9
|129
|47
|331
|36.8
|Butler, MIA
|8
|97
|61
|268
|33.5
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Jokic, DEN
|9
|105
|50
|277
|30.8
|Curry, GS
|11
|122
|43
|337
|30.6
|Durant, PHO
|9
|89
|75
|270
|30.0
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Murray, DEN
|9
|91
|32
|240
|26.7
|Tatum, BOS
|10
|92
|47
|260
|26.0
|Brown, BOS
|10
|101
|26
|254
|25.4
|Brunson, NY
|9
|83
|44
|227
|25.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|42
|53
|139
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Booker, PHO
|129
|209
|.617
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Hachimura, LAL
|45
|78
|.577
|Mann, LAC
|19
|33
|.576
|Butler, MIA
|97
|173
|.561
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|10
|26
|114
|140
|14.0
|Jokic, DEN
|9
|39
|79
|118
|13.1
|Looney, GS
|11
|49
|95
|144
|13.1
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Tatum, BOS
|10
|13
|93
|106
|10.6
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|12
|51
|63
|10.5
|James, LAL
|10
|19
|83
|102
|10.2
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|9
|83
|9.2
|Harden, PHI
|8
|65
|8.1
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Green, GS
|10
|75
|7.5
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Booker, PHO
|9
|67
|7.4
|Paul, PHO
|7
|52
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
