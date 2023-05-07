THROUGH MAY 5
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|8
|115
|42
|295
|36.9
|Butler, MIA
|7
|88
|53
|241
|34.4
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Curry, GS
|10
|110
|39
|306
|30.6
|Durant, PHO
|8
|78
|63
|234
|29.3
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Jokic, DEN
|8
|85
|39
|224
|28.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Murray, DEN
|8
|78
|31
|212
|26.5
|Tatum, BOS
|9
|83
|42
|236
|26.2
|Brown, BOS
|9
|91
|26
|231
|25.7
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Brunson, NY
|8
|73
|34
|195
|24.4
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|James, LAL
|9
|77
|31
|199
|22.1
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Booker, PHO
|115
|191
|.602
|Hachimura, LAL
|45
|77
|.584
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Mann, LAC
|19
|33
|.576
|Butler, MIA
|88
|156
|.564
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|8
|38
|76
|114
|14.2
|Looney, GS
|10
|48
|93
|141
|14.1
|Davis, LAL
|9
|23
|102
|125
|13.9
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|James, LAL
|9
|17
|76
|93
|10.3
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
|Ayton, PHO
|8
|21
|59
|80
|10.0
|Embiid, PHI
|5
|9
|41
|50
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|8
|72
|9.0
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Harden, PHI
|7
|56
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Green, GS
|9
|68
|7.6
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Paul, PHO
|7
|52
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
