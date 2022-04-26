THROUGH APRIL 24

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN4492212531.3
Butler, MIA4442712230.5
Ingram, NO4412911929.8
Tatum, BOS4363311829.5
Brunson, DAL5522914328.6
Curry, GS4362411027.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL4393011027.5
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Mitchell, UTA5443413026.0
Edwards, MIN432199924.8
Embiid, PHI5404012424.8
Thompson, GS43819824.5
Poole, GS431219724.3
McCollum, NO435119624.0
DeRozan, CHI434259323.3
Bane, MEM430149323.3
Siakam, TOR5422511322.6
Brown, BOS436149022.5
Towns, MIN426288521.3
Irving, BKN428218521.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
McGee, PHO2021.952
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Clarke, MEM2433.727
Ayton, PHO3855.691
Tucker, MIA1624.667
Boucher, TOR1929.655
Allen, MIL1930.633
Clarkson, UTA3558.603
Poole, GS3152.596
Horford, BOS2034.588

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO426386416.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL49495814.5
Gobert, UTA520476713.4
Jokic, DEN414334711.8
Embiid, PHI510485811.6
Vucevic, CHI412344611.5
Ayton, PHO49344310.8
Towns, MIN49344310.8
Portis, MIL47334010.0
Harris, PHI5442469.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO44912.3
Morant, MEM44310.8
Harden, PHI5469.2
Green, GS4317.8
Tatum, BOS4297.3
Russell, MIN4287.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL4287.0
Smart, BOS4287.0
Holiday, MIL4256.3
Durant, BKN4256.3

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

