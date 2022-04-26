THROUGH APRIL 24
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|49
|22
|125
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|4
|44
|27
|122
|30.5
|Ingram, NO
|4
|41
|29
|119
|29.8
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|36
|33
|118
|29.5
|Brunson, DAL
|5
|52
|29
|143
|28.6
|Curry, GS
|4
|36
|24
|110
|27.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|39
|30
|110
|27.5
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|5
|44
|34
|130
|26.0
|Edwards, MIN
|4
|32
|19
|99
|24.8
|Embiid, PHI
|5
|40
|40
|124
|24.8
|Thompson, GS
|4
|38
|1
|98
|24.5
|Poole, GS
|4
|31
|21
|97
|24.3
|McCollum, NO
|4
|35
|11
|96
|24.0
|DeRozan, CHI
|4
|34
|25
|93
|23.3
|Bane, MEM
|4
|30
|14
|93
|23.3
|Siakam, TOR
|5
|42
|25
|113
|22.6
|Brown, BOS
|4
|36
|14
|90
|22.5
|Towns, MIN
|4
|26
|28
|85
|21.3
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|McGee, PHO
|20
|21
|.952
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Clarke, MEM
|24
|33
|.727
|Ayton, PHO
|38
|55
|.691
|Tucker, MIA
|16
|24
|.667
|Boucher, TOR
|19
|29
|.655
|Allen, MIL
|19
|30
|.633
|Clarkson, UTA
|35
|58
|.603
|Poole, GS
|31
|52
|.596
|Horford, BOS
|20
|34
|.588
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|4
|26
|38
|64
|16.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|9
|49
|58
|14.5
|Gobert, UTA
|5
|20
|47
|67
|13.4
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|14
|33
|47
|11.8
|Embiid, PHI
|5
|10
|48
|58
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|4
|12
|34
|46
|11.5
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|9
|34
|43
|10.8
|Towns, MIN
|4
|9
|34
|43
|10.8
|Portis, MIL
|4
|7
|33
|40
|10.0
|Harris, PHI
|5
|4
|42
|46
|9.2
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|4
|49
|12.3
|Morant, MEM
|4
|43
|10.8
|Harden, PHI
|5
|46
|9.2
|Green, GS
|4
|31
|7.8
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|29
|7.3
|Russell, MIN
|4
|28
|7.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|28
|7.0
|Smart, BOS
|4
|28
|7.0
|Holiday, MIL
|4
|25
|6.3
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
