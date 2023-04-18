THROUGH APRIL 16
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell, CLE
|1
|14
|4
|38
|38.0
|Leonard, LAC
|1
|13
|9
|38
|38.0
|Butler, MIA
|1
|15
|5
|35
|35.0
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|12
|7
|33
|33.0
|Fox, SAC
|2
|23
|10
|62
|31.0
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|13
|3
|31
|31.0
|Hachimura, LAL
|1
|11
|2
|29
|29.0
|Curry, GS
|2
|20
|9
|58
|29.0
|Brown, BOS
|1
|12
|3
|29
|29.0
|Brunson, NY
|1
|11
|4
|27
|27.0
|Durant, PHO
|1
|7
|10
|27
|27.0
|Booker, PHO
|1
|10
|6
|26
|26.0
|Bridges, BKN
|2
|18
|11
|51
|25.5
|Monk, SAC
|2
|14
|17
|50
|25.0
|Tatum, BOS
|1
|10
|2
|25
|25.0
|Murray, ATL
|1
|10
|4
|24
|24.0
|White, BOS
|1
|7
|6
|24
|24.0
|Murray, DEN
|1
|9
|2
|24
|24.0
|Johnson, BKN
|2
|18
|1
|46
|23.0
|Reaves, LAL
|1
|8
|4
|23
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|6
|6
|1.000
|Vincent, MIA
|5
|6
|.833
|Reed, PHI
|8
|10
|.800
|Hachimura, LAL
|11
|14
|.786
|Allen, CLE
|6
|8
|.750
|Capela, ATL
|6
|8
|.750
|Craig, PHO
|9
|12
|.750
|Hart, NY
|8
|11
|.727
|Allen, MIL
|5
|7
|.714
|Collins, ATL
|5
|7
|.714
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Zubac, LAC
|1
|4
|11
|15
|15.0
|Allen, CLE
|1
|3
|11
|14
|14.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|5
|9
|14
|14.0
|Gobert, MIN
|1
|2
|11
|13
|13.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|2
|9
|16
|25
|12.5
|Davis, LAL
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Brown, BOS
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|4
|20
|24
|12.0
|Mobley, CLE
|1
|5
|6
|11
|11.0
|James, LAL
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|1
|16
|16.0
|Butler, MIA
|1
|11
|11.0
|Durant, PHO
|1
|11
|11.0
|Paul, PHO
|1
|10
|10.0
|Harden, PHI
|2
|20
|10.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|1
|8
|8.0
|Young, ATL
|1
|8
|8.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|1
|8
|8.0
|Green, GS
|2
|16
|8.0
|Murray, DEN
|1
|8
|8.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.