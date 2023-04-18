THROUGH APRIL 16

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Mitchell, CLE11443838.0
Leonard, LAC11393838.0
Butler, MIA11553535.0
Middleton, MIL11273333.0
Fox, SAC223106231.0
Jackson, MEM11333131.0
Hachimura, LAL11122929.0
Curry, GS22095829.0
Brown, BOS11232929.0
Brunson, NY11142727.0
Durant, PHO17102727.0
Booker, PHO11062626.0
Bridges, BKN218115125.5
Monk, SAC214175025.0
Tatum, BOS11022525.0
Murray, ATL11042424.0
White, BOS1762424.0
Murray, DEN1922424.0
Johnson, BKN21814623.0
Reaves, LAL1842323.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS661.000
Vincent, MIA56.833
Reed, PHI810.800
Hachimura, LAL1114.786
Allen, CLE68.750
Capela, ATL68.750
Craig, PHO912.750
Hart, NY811.727
Allen, MIL57.714
Collins, ATL57.714

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Zubac, LAC14111515.0
Allen, CLE13111414.0
Jokic, DEN1591414.0
Gobert, MIN12111313.0
Sabonis, SAC29162512.5
Davis, LAL1481212.0
Brown, BOS1481212.0
Embiid, PHI24202412.0
Mobley, CLE1561111.0
James, LAL1291111.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL11616.0
Butler, MIA11111.0
Durant, PHO11111.0
Paul, PHO11010.0
Harden, PHI22010.0
Mitchell, CLE188.0
Young, ATL188.0
Westbrook, LAC188.0
Green, GS2168.0
Murray, DEN188.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you