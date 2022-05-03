THROUGH MAY 1
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|6
|59
|47
|167
|27.8
|Tatum, BOS
|5
|42
|38
|139
|27.8
|Butler, MIA
|5
|49
|31
|137
|27.4
|Curry, GS
|6
|54
|32
|164
|27.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|52
|49
|157
|26.2
|Brunson, DAL
|7
|67
|34
|180
|25.7
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Morant, MEM
|7
|53
|49
|163
|23.3
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Poole, GS
|6
|46
|24
|136
|22.7
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Paul, PHO
|7
|58
|27
|153
|21.9
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Bane, MEM
|7
|51
|20
|150
|21.4
|Thompson, GS
|6
|49
|5
|128
|21.3
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Ayton, PHO
|68
|100
|.680
|Clarke, MEM
|42
|62
|.677
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Allen, MIL
|28
|48
|.583
|Adebayo, MIA
|30
|52
|.577
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
|Kleber, DAL
|26
|46
|.565
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|6
|13
|67
|80
|13.3
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Portis, MIL
|6
|9
|59
|68
|11.3
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|13
|55
|68
|11.3
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Ayton, PHO
|7
|16
|51
|67
|9.6
|Harris, PHI
|7
|6
|57
|63
|9.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|7
|73
|10.4
|Paul, PHO
|7
|71
|10.1
|Harden, PHI
|7
|66
|9.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|6
|43
|7.2
|Tatum, BOS
|5
|35
|7.0
|Smart, BOS
|5
|34
|6.8
|Green, GS
|6
|40
|6.7
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Holiday, MIL
|6
|39
|6.5
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
