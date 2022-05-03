THROUGH MAY 1

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL6594716727.8
Tatum, BOS5423813927.8
Butler, MIA5493113727.4
Curry, GS6543216427.3
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Embiid, PHI6524915726.2
Brunson, DAL7673418025.7
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Morant, MEM7534916323.3
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
Poole, GS6462413622.7
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Paul, PHO7582715321.9
Towns, MIN6394313121.8
Bane, MEM7512015021.4
Thompson, GS649512821.3
Irving, BKN428218521.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Ayton, PHO68100.680
Clarke, MEM4262.677
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Allen, MIL2848.583
Adebayo, MIA3052.577
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Brown, BKN2137.568
Kleber, DAL2646.565

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL613678013.3
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Portis, MIL69596811.3
Embiid, PHI613556811.3
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Ayton, PHO71651679.6
Harris, PHI7657639.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Morant, MEM77310.4
Paul, PHO77110.1
Harden, PHI7669.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL6437.2
Tatum, BOS5357.0
Smart, BOS5346.8
Green, GS6406.7
Russell, MIN6406.7
Holiday, MIL6396.5
Durant, BKN4256.3

