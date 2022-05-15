THROUGH MAY 14
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|11
|130
|87
|355
|32.3
|Doncic, DAL
|9
|99
|55
|280
|31.1
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Tatum, BOS
|10
|96
|62
|288
|28.8
|Butler, MIA
|10
|104
|63
|287
|28.7
|Morant, MEM
|9
|81
|65
|244
|27.1
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Curry, GS
|11
|96
|62
|296
|26.9
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Booker, PHO
|9
|76
|42
|222
|24.7
|Embiid, PHI
|10
|78
|73
|236
|23.6
|Brunson, DAL
|12
|102
|55
|274
|22.8
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Brown, BOS
|10
|80
|42
|225
|22.5
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
|Hunter, ATL
|5
|39
|16
|106
|21.2
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Ayton, PHO
|103
|159
|.648
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Clarke, MEM
|56
|91
|.615
|Adebayo, MIA
|57
|96
|.594
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
|Paul, PHO
|83
|147
|.565
|Nance, NO
|22
|39
|.564
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|11
|23
|127
|150
|13.6
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Embiid, PHI
|10
|21
|86
|107
|10.7
|Portis, MIL
|11
|25
|89
|114
|10.4
|Doncic, DAL
|9
|8
|83
|91
|10.1
|Ayton, PHO
|12
|32
|80
|112
|9.3
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|9
|88
|9.8
|Paul, PHO
|12
|104
|8.7
|Harden, PHI
|12
|103
|8.6
|Doncic, DAL
|9
|62
|6.9
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Green, GS
|11
|73
|6.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|11
|72
|6.5
|Holiday, MIL
|11
|70
|6.4
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|37
|6.2
