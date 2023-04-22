THROUGH APRIL 20

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO3421810936.3
Edwards, MIN330259531.7
Curry, GS332159431.3
Butler, MIA223126030.0
Fox, SAC332158829.3
Tatum, BOS33198327.7
Murray, DEN329138227.3
Durant, PHO325268026.7
Murray, ATL33257826.0
Mitchell, CLE32997725.7
Bridges, BKN327157725.7
Middleton, MIL21894924.5
James, LAL22054924.5
Hachimura, LAL21864924.5
Jackson, MEM218104924.5
Young, ATL326157224.0
Maxey, PHI32657123.7
Brunson, NY326146822.7
Powell, LAC324126822.7
Westbrook, LAC323156722.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1213.923
Hart, NY1419.737
Hachimura, LAL1826.692
Craig, PHO1826.692
Allen, CLE1319.684
Connaughton, MIL812.667
Lopez, MIL1624.667
Martin, MIA1015.667
Gobert, MIN1726.654
Capela, ATL1320.650

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC312294113.7
Looney, GS312243612.0
Portis, MIL23202311.5
James, LAL24192311.5
Mobley, CLE311233411.3
Jokic, DEN310243411.3
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO38243210.7
Davis, LAL27142110.5
Tatum, BOS32293110.3

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL22713.5
Jokic, DEN3279.0
Mitchell, CLE3268.7
Westbrook, LAC3258.3
Paul, PHO3258.3
Harden, PHI3248.0
Young, ATL3237.7
Fox, SAC3237.7
Murray, DEN3227.3
Butler, MIA2147.0



