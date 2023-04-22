THROUGH APRIL 20
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|3
|42
|18
|109
|36.3
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|30
|25
|95
|31.7
|Curry, GS
|3
|32
|15
|94
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|2
|23
|12
|60
|30.0
|Fox, SAC
|3
|32
|15
|88
|29.3
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|31
|9
|83
|27.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|29
|13
|82
|27.3
|Durant, PHO
|3
|25
|26
|80
|26.7
|Murray, ATL
|3
|32
|5
|78
|26.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|29
|9
|77
|25.7
|Bridges, BKN
|3
|27
|15
|77
|25.7
|Middleton, MIL
|2
|18
|9
|49
|24.5
|James, LAL
|2
|20
|5
|49
|24.5
|Hachimura, LAL
|2
|18
|6
|49
|24.5
|Jackson, MEM
|2
|18
|10
|49
|24.5
|Young, ATL
|3
|26
|15
|72
|24.0
|Maxey, PHI
|3
|26
|5
|71
|23.7
|Brunson, NY
|3
|26
|14
|68
|22.7
|Powell, LAC
|3
|24
|12
|68
|22.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|23
|15
|67
|22.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|12
|13
|.923
|Hart, NY
|14
|19
|.737
|Hachimura, LAL
|18
|26
|.692
|Craig, PHO
|18
|26
|.692
|Allen, CLE
|13
|19
|.684
|Connaughton, MIL
|8
|12
|.667
|Lopez, MIL
|16
|24
|.667
|Martin, MIA
|10
|15
|.667
|Gobert, MIN
|17
|26
|.654
|Capela, ATL
|13
|20
|.650
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|12
|29
|41
|13.7
|Looney, GS
|3
|12
|24
|36
|12.0
|Portis, MIL
|2
|3
|20
|23
|11.5
|James, LAL
|2
|4
|19
|23
|11.5
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|11
|23
|34
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|10
|24
|34
|11.3
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|3
|8
|24
|32
|10.7
|Davis, LAL
|2
|7
|14
|21
|10.5
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|2
|29
|31
|10.3
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|2
|27
|13.5
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|27
|9.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|26
|8.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|25
|8.3
|Paul, PHO
|3
|25
|8.3
|Harden, PHI
|3
|24
|8.0
|Young, ATL
|3
|23
|7.7
|Fox, SAC
|3
|23
|7.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|22
|7.3
|Butler, MIA
|2
|14
|7.0
