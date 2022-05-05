THROUGH MAY 3

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Tatum, BOS6524216828.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL7705219527.9
Curry, GS7653419127.3
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Butler, MIA6573615926.5
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Morant, MEM8686121026.3
Embiid, PHI6524915726.2
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Brunson, DAL8703618923.6
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
Paul, PHO8693218122.6
Maxey, PHI8653418122.6
Poole, GS7542715622.3
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Brown, BOS6511713222.0
Towns, MIN6394313121.8
Irving, BKN428218521.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Clarke, MEM4666.697
Ayton, PHO71106.670
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Adebayo, MIA3763.587
Paul, PHO69119.580
Allen, MIL3052.577
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Brown, BKN2137.568

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL714758912.7
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Embiid, PHI613556811.3
Portis, MIL710667610.9
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Ayton, PHO81753708.8
Adebayo, MIA71546618.7

Assists

GASTAVG
Morant, MEM88110.1
Paul, PHO8799.9
Harden, PHI8759.4
Tatum, BOS6437.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL7507.1
Smart, BOS5346.8
Green, GS7476.7
Russell, MIN6406.7
Holiday, MIL7466.6
Durant, BKN4256.3

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

