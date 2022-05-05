THROUGH MAY 3
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Tatum, BOS
|6
|52
|42
|168
|28.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|7
|70
|52
|195
|27.9
|Curry, GS
|7
|65
|34
|191
|27.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Butler, MIA
|6
|57
|36
|159
|26.5
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Morant, MEM
|8
|68
|61
|210
|26.3
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|52
|49
|157
|26.2
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Brunson, DAL
|8
|70
|36
|189
|23.6
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Paul, PHO
|8
|69
|32
|181
|22.6
|Maxey, PHI
|8
|65
|34
|181
|22.6
|Poole, GS
|7
|54
|27
|156
|22.3
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Brown, BOS
|6
|51
|17
|132
|22.0
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Clarke, MEM
|46
|66
|.697
|Ayton, PHO
|71
|106
|.670
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Adebayo, MIA
|37
|63
|.587
|Paul, PHO
|69
|119
|.580
|Allen, MIL
|30
|52
|.577
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|7
|14
|75
|89
|12.7
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|13
|55
|68
|11.3
|Portis, MIL
|7
|10
|66
|76
|10.9
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Ayton, PHO
|8
|17
|53
|70
|8.8
|Adebayo, MIA
|7
|15
|46
|61
|8.7
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|8
|81
|10.1
|Paul, PHO
|8
|79
|9.9
|Harden, PHI
|8
|75
|9.4
|Tatum, BOS
|6
|43
|7.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|7
|50
|7.1
|Smart, BOS
|5
|34
|6.8
|Green, GS
|7
|47
|6.7
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Holiday, MIL
|7
|46
|6.6
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
