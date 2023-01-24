THROUGH JANUARY 23

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Embiid, PHI34382340114233.6
Doncic, DAL43484353144433.6
Tatum, BOS45456335139731.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL36390307111430.9
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC43441395132030.7
James, LAL37426178110229.8
Durant, BKN39410267115829.7
Lillard, POR35310264102429.3
Mitchell, CLE40390206113528.4
Morant, MEM39378242106227.2
Young, ATL43366335115927.0
Brown, BOS43433181115526.9
Irving, BKN3534712993626.7
DeRozan, CHI43401302112126.1
Siakam, TOR3833623695825.2
Jokic, DEN41390215103025.1
Markkanen, UTA45376224111524.8
Randle, NY48394258116924.4
Edwards, MIN49425208119024.3
LaVine, CHI42353176100724.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN241329.733
Gobert, MIN204301.678
Plumlee, CHA221331.668
Poeltl, SA200316.633
Allen, CLE229364.629
Okongwu, ATL177282.628
Jokic, DEN390623.626
Zubac, LAC190310.613
Sabonis, SAC305501.609
Williamson, NO285469.608

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC4413141955012.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL368134943011.9
Gobert, MIN4013532946411.6
Adams, MEM4221427148511.5
Vucevic, CHI4610241151311.2
Jokic, DEN418536545011.0
Randle, NY4811141052110.9
Zubac, LAC4716432649010.4
Adebayo, MIA4312331043310.1
Portis, MIL4712035347310.1

Assists

GASTAVG
Haliburton, IND4040910.2
Young, ATL434249.9
Jokic, DEN414059.9
Doncic, DAL433728.7
Garland, CLE393148.1
Morant, MEM393087.9
Westbrook, LAL443357.6
Conley, UTA382827.4
Holiday, MIL362687.4
Lillard, POR352607.4

