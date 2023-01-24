THROUGH JANUARY 23
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|34
|382
|340
|1142
|33.6
|Doncic, DAL
|43
|484
|353
|1444
|33.6
|Tatum, BOS
|45
|456
|335
|1397
|31.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|36
|390
|307
|1114
|30.9
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|43
|441
|395
|1320
|30.7
|James, LAL
|37
|426
|178
|1102
|29.8
|Durant, BKN
|39
|410
|267
|1158
|29.7
|Lillard, POR
|35
|310
|264
|1024
|29.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|40
|390
|206
|1135
|28.4
|Morant, MEM
|39
|378
|242
|1062
|27.2
|Young, ATL
|43
|366
|335
|1159
|27.0
|Brown, BOS
|43
|433
|181
|1155
|26.9
|Irving, BKN
|35
|347
|129
|936
|26.7
|DeRozan, CHI
|43
|401
|302
|1121
|26.1
|Siakam, TOR
|38
|336
|236
|958
|25.2
|Jokic, DEN
|41
|390
|215
|1030
|25.1
|Markkanen, UTA
|45
|376
|224
|1115
|24.8
|Randle, NY
|48
|394
|258
|1169
|24.4
|Edwards, MIN
|49
|425
|208
|1190
|24.3
|LaVine, CHI
|42
|353
|176
|1007
|24.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|241
|329
|.733
|Gobert, MIN
|204
|301
|.678
|Plumlee, CHA
|221
|331
|.668
|Poeltl, SA
|200
|316
|.633
|Allen, CLE
|229
|364
|.629
|Okongwu, ATL
|177
|282
|.628
|Jokic, DEN
|390
|623
|.626
|Zubac, LAC
|190
|310
|.613
|Sabonis, SAC
|305
|501
|.609
|Williamson, NO
|285
|469
|.608
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|44
|131
|419
|550
|12.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|36
|81
|349
|430
|11.9
|Gobert, MIN
|40
|135
|329
|464
|11.6
|Adams, MEM
|42
|214
|271
|485
|11.5
|Vucevic, CHI
|46
|102
|411
|513
|11.2
|Jokic, DEN
|41
|85
|365
|450
|11.0
|Randle, NY
|48
|111
|410
|521
|10.9
|Zubac, LAC
|47
|164
|326
|490
|10.4
|Adebayo, MIA
|43
|123
|310
|433
|10.1
|Portis, MIL
|47
|120
|353
|473
|10.1
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Haliburton, IND
|40
|409
|10.2
|Young, ATL
|43
|424
|9.9
|Jokic, DEN
|41
|405
|9.9
|Doncic, DAL
|43
|372
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|39
|314
|8.1
|Morant, MEM
|39
|308
|7.9
|Westbrook, LAL
|44
|335
|7.6
|Conley, UTA
|38
|282
|7.4
|Holiday, MIL
|36
|268
|7.4
|Lillard, POR
|35
|260
|7.4
