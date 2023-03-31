THROUGH MARCH 30
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|62
|681
|631
|2057
|33.2
|Doncic, DAL
|62
|681
|493
|2032
|32.8
|Lillard, POR
|58
|556
|510
|1866
|32.2
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|64
|664
|620
|2003
|31.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|61
|685
|481
|1898
|31.1
|Tatum, BOS
|71
|701
|511
|2146
|30.2
|Mitchell, CLE
|65
|634
|298
|1797
|27.6
|Morant, MEM
|57
|541
|364
|1534
|26.9
|Brown, BOS
|65
|662
|261
|1747
|26.9
|Irving, DAL
|57
|556
|236
|1528
|26.8
|Young, ATL
|69
|575
|526
|1828
|26.5
|Markkanen, UTA
|65
|563
|343
|1668
|25.7
|Fox, SAC
|68
|638
|324
|1714
|25.2
|Randle, NY
|77
|658
|402
|1936
|25.1
|LaVine, CHI
|72
|631
|341
|1798
|25.0
|DeRozan, CHI
|69
|621
|432
|1717
|24.9
|Jokic, DEN
|67
|637
|339
|1670
|24.9
|Edwards, MIN
|74
|660
|297
|1816
|24.5
|Siakam, TOR
|66
|583
|346
|1601
|24.3
|George, LAC
|56
|459
|256
|1332
|23.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Kessler, UTA
|285
|396
|.720
|Claxton, BKN
|385
|548
|.703
|Plumlee, LAC
|315
|464
|.679
|Gobert, MIN
|339
|513
|.661
|Capela, ATL
|328
|504
|.651
|Allen, CLE
|389
|603
|.645
|Okongwu, ATL
|293
|454
|.645
|Jokic, DEN
|637
|1004
|.634
|Poeltl, TOR
|361
|572
|.631
|Zubac, LAC
|298
|473
|.630
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|74
|235
|686
|921
|12.4
|Jokic, DEN
|67
|165
|632
|797
|11.9
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|61
|135
|582
|717
|11.8
|Gobert, MIN
|65
|216
|544
|760
|11.7
|Capela, ATL
|60
|250
|424
|674
|11.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|76
|152
|695
|847
|11.1
|Embiid, PHI
|62
|109
|521
|630
|10.2
|Valanciunas, NO
|74
|210
|538
|748
|10.1
|Ayton, PHO
|63
|163
|467
|630
|10.0
|Randle, NY
|77
|141
|626
|767
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, PHI
|54
|587
|10.9
|Haliburton, IND
|56
|585
|10.4
|Young, ATL
|69
|687
|10.0
|Jokic, DEN
|67
|664
|9.9
|Paul, PHO
|55
|498
|9.1
|Morant, MEM
|57
|462
|8.1
|Doncic, DAL
|62
|505
|8.1
|Garland, CLE
|66
|513
|7.8
|Westbrook, UTA
|68
|511
|7.5
|Holiday, MIL
|64
|467
|7.3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.