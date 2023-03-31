THROUGH MARCH 30

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Embiid, PHI62681631205733.2
Doncic, DAL62681493203232.8
Lillard, POR58556510186632.2
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC64664620200331.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL61685481189831.1
Tatum, BOS71701511214630.2
Mitchell, CLE65634298179727.6
Morant, MEM57541364153426.9
Brown, BOS65662261174726.9
Irving, DAL57556236152826.8
Young, ATL69575526182826.5
Markkanen, UTA65563343166825.7
Fox, SAC68638324171425.2
Randle, NY77658402193625.1
LaVine, CHI72631341179825.0
DeRozan, CHI69621432171724.9
Jokic, DEN67637339167024.9
Edwards, MIN74660297181624.5
Siakam, TOR66583346160124.3
George, LAC56459256133223.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Kessler, UTA285396.720
Claxton, BKN385548.703
Plumlee, LAC315464.679
Gobert, MIN339513.661
Capela, ATL328504.651
Allen, CLE389603.645
Okongwu, ATL293454.645
Jokic, DEN6371004.634
Poeltl, TOR361572.631
Zubac, LAC298473.630

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC7423568692112.4
Jokic, DEN6716563279711.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL6113558271711.8
Gobert, MIN6521654476011.7
Capela, ATL6025042467411.2
Vucevic, CHI7615269584711.1
Embiid, PHI6210952163010.2
Valanciunas, NO7421053874810.1
Ayton, PHO6316346763010.0
Randle, NY7714162676710.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Harden, PHI5458710.9
Haliburton, IND5658510.4
Young, ATL6968710.0
Jokic, DEN676649.9
Paul, PHO554989.1
Morant, MEM574628.1
Doncic, DAL625058.1
Garland, CLE665137.8
Westbrook, UTA685117.5
Holiday, MIL644677.3

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you