THROUGH MAY 7

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Doncic, DAL7784021931.3
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL8866123729.6
Butler, MIA8825623229.0
Curry, GS8724822127.6
Morant, MEM9816524427.1
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Tatum, BOS7564417825.4
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Booker, PHO7593217525.0
Embiid, PHI8646619924.9
Brunson, DAL10874623523.5
Poole, GS8652918322.9
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
Brown, BOS7592715922.7
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Maxey, PHI10774222022.0
Towns, MIN6394313121.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Clarke, MEM4770.671
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Ayton, PHO84130.646
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Paul, PHO76132.576
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Kleber, DAL3968.574
Adebayo, MIA4884.571
Brown, BKN2137.568

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL8168510112.6
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Embiid, PHI816749011.2
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Portis, MIL813708310.4
Doncic, DAL7663699.9
Horford, BOS71354679.6

Assists

GASTAVG
Morant, MEM9889.8
Paul, PHO10909.0
Harden, PHI10909.0
Doncic, DAL7527.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL8587.3
Green, GS8556.9
Russell, MIN6406.7
Tatum, BOS7466.6
Durant, BKN4256.3
Ingram, NO6376.2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

