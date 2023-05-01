THROUGH APRIL 29

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO6813721335.5
Curry, GS7843423633.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO6564717128.5
Murray, DEN6622217028.3
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN6572915525.8
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY6562414524.2
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL6522113322.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Craig, PHO2337.622
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO81137.591
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Martin, MIA2238.579

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS7376910615.1
Davis, LAL618648213.7
Jokic, DEN629528113.5
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
James, LAL614536711.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Robinson, NY634296310.5
Ayton, PHO616476310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI4358.8
Jokic, DEN6508.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS6488.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Paul, PHO6467.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

