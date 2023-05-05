THROUGH MAY 3

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO7954024835.4
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS91013828331.4
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO7664919527.9
Jokic, DEN7743219427.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Tatum, BOS8733820926.1
Brown, BOS8831920826.0
Murray, DEN7652618025.7
Brunson, NY7662817525.0
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL8712417822.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL4374.581
Mann, LAC1933.576
Booker, PHO95166.572
Martin, MIA3053.566

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS9479013715.2
Davis, LAL8238911214.0
Jokic, DEN732659713.9
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
James, LAL816698510.6
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Ayton, PHO720517110.1
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Tatum, BOS8771789.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS8648.0
Jokic, DEN7557.9
Fox, SAC7547.7
Harden, PHI6457.5
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Paul, PHO7527.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0

