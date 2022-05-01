THROUGH APRIL 29

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Butler, MIA4442712230.5
Tatum, BOS4363311829.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL5504114328.6
Curry, GS5462914028.0
Brunson, DAL6613316727.8
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Embiid, PHI6524915726.2
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Bane, MEM6481814123.5
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
Thompson, GS543511322.6
Brown, BOS436149022.5
Paul, PHO6512413422.3
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Towns, MIN6394313121.8
Morant, MEM6394712921.5
Irving, BKN428218521.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Ayton, PHO5680.700
Clarke, MEM3856.679
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Allen, MIL2440.600
Horford, BOS2034.588
Williams, BOS1526.577
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Antetokounmpo, MIL5088.568

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL510576713.4
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Portis, MIL59485711.4
Embiid, PHI613556811.3
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Ayton, PHO61346599.8
Harris, PHI6552579.5

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO66811.3
Morant, MEM66310.5
Harden, PHI66110.2
Green, GS5377.4
Tatum, BOS4297.3
Smart, BOS4287.0
Holiday, MIL5346.8
Russell, MIN6406.7
Durant, BKN4256.3
Ingram, NO6376.2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

