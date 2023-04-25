THROUGH APRIL 23
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|4
|54
|29
|146
|36.5
|Booker, PHO
|4
|52
|25
|139
|34.8
|Edwards, MIN
|4
|42
|30
|129
|32.3
|Fox, SAC
|4
|46
|21
|126
|31.5
|Curry, GS
|4
|43
|20
|126
|31.5
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|39
|20
|114
|28.5
|Durant, PHO
|4
|34
|36
|111
|27.8
|Morant, MEM
|3
|29
|15
|82
|27.3
|Young, ATL
|4
|37
|24
|107
|26.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|40
|15
|104
|26.0
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|40
|15
|103
|25.8
|Murray, ATL
|4
|41
|6
|101
|25.3
|Murray, DEN
|4
|37
|14
|101
|25.3
|Brunson, NY
|4
|37
|16
|97
|24.3
|James, LAL
|4
|38
|15
|96
|24.0
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|4
|32
|19
|93
|23.3
|Brown, BOS
|4
|38
|10
|93
|23.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|34
|10
|88
|22.0
|Maxey, PHI
|4
|32
|8
|87
|21.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|16
|18
|.889
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Allen, CLE
|20
|30
|.667
|Robinson, MIA
|16
|24
|.667
|Craig, PHO
|22
|33
|.667
|Martin, MIA
|18
|28
|.643
|Butler, MIA
|54
|86
|.628
|Mann, LAC
|15
|24
|.625
|Capela, ATL
|16
|26
|.615
|Tillman, MEM
|19
|31
|.613
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|James, LAL
|4
|11
|41
|52
|13.0
|Looney, GS
|4
|14
|36
|50
|12.5
|Davis, LAL
|4
|13
|36
|49
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|4
|14
|34
|48
|12.0
|Gobert, MIN
|4
|14
|32
|46
|11.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.2
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.2
|Mobley, CLE
|4
|14
|27
|41
|10.2
|Towns, MIN
|4
|5
|35
|40
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|4
|38
|9.5
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Holiday, MIL
|4
|34
|8.5
|Paul, PHO
|4
|34
|8.5
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|33
|8.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|31
|7.8
|Green, GS
|3
|23
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|3
|22
|7.3
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|29
|7.3
|Fox, SAC
|4
|28
|7.0
