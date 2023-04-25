THROUGH APRIL 23

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA4542914636.5
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN4423012932.3
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Tatum, BOS4392011428.5
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Morant, MEM329158227.3
Young, ATL4372410726.8
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Jokic, DEN4401510325.8
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Murray, DEN4371410125.3
Brunson, NY437169724.3
James, LAL438159624.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM432199323.3
Brown, BOS438109323.3
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1618.889
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE2030.667
Robinson, MIA1624.667
Craig, PHO2233.667
Martin, MIA1828.643
Butler, MIA5486.628
Mann, LAC1524.625
Capela, ATL1626.615
Tillman, MEM1931.613

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
James, LAL411415213.0
Looney, GS414365012.5
Davis, LAL413364912.2
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Gobert, MIN414324611.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO412334511.2
Jokic, DEN412334511.2
Mobley, CLE414274110.2
Towns, MIN45354010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL4389.5
Harden, PHI4358.8
Holiday, MIL4348.5
Paul, PHO4348.5
Jokic, DEN4338.3
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Morant, MEM3227.3
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Fox, SAC4287.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

