THROUGH APRIL 28
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|5
|71
|34
|188
|37.6
|Booker, PHO
|6
|81
|37
|213
|35.5
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Curry, GS
|6
|64
|31
|186
|31.0
|Fox, SAC
|6
|65
|28
|176
|29.3
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Durant, PHO
|6
|56
|47
|171
|28.5
|Murray, DEN
|6
|62
|22
|170
|28.3
|Tatum, BOS
|6
|58
|26
|163
|27.2
|Brown, BOS
|6
|66
|11
|160
|26.7
|Jokic, DEN
|6
|57
|29
|155
|25.8
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Brunson, NY
|5
|45
|21
|120
|24.0
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|James, LAL
|6
|52
|21
|133
|22.2
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|23
|26
|.885
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Martin, MIA
|19
|30
|.633
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Craig, PHO
|23
|37
|.622
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Butler, MIA
|71
|119
|.597
|Booker, PHO
|81
|137
|.591
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Looney, GS
|6
|27
|58
|85
|14.2
|Davis, LAL
|6
|18
|64
|82
|13.7
|Jokic, DEN
|6
|29
|52
|81
|13.5
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|6
|28
|41
|69
|11.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|James, LAL
|6
|14
|53
|67
|11.2
|Ayton, PHO
|6
|16
|47
|63
|10.5
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Jokic, DEN
|6
|50
|8.3
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|6
|48
|8.0
|Green, GS
|5
|40
|8.0
|Paul, PHO
|6
|46
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.