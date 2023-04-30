THROUGH APRIL 28

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA5713418837.6
Booker, PHO6813721335.5
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS6643118631.0
Fox, SAC6652817629.3
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO6564717128.5
Murray, DEN6622217028.3
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN6572915525.8
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY5452112024.0
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL6522113322.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Martin, MIA1930.633
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Craig, PHO2337.622
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Butler, MIA71119.597
Booker, PHO81137.591
Lopez, MIL3967.582

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS627588514.2
Davis, LAL618648213.7
Jokic, DEN629528113.5
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC628416911.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
James, LAL614536711.2
Ayton, PHO616476310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI4358.8
Jokic, DEN6508.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC6488.0
Green, GS5408.0
Paul, PHO6467.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

