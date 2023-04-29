THROUGH APRIL 27
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|5
|71
|34
|188
|37.6
|Booker, PHO
|5
|71
|30
|186
|37.2
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Curry, GS
|6
|64
|31
|186
|31.0
|Fox, SAC
|6
|65
|28
|176
|29.3
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Durant, PHO
|5
|44
|43
|142
|28.4
|Tatum, BOS
|6
|58
|26
|163
|27.2
|Murray, DEN
|5
|49
|20
|136
|27.2
|Brown, BOS
|6
|66
|11
|160
|26.7
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|48
|24
|131
|26.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Brunson, NY
|5
|45
|21
|120
|24.0
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|James, LAL
|6
|52
|21
|133
|22.2
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|23
|26
|.885
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Craig, PHO
|22
|34
|.647
|Martin, MIA
|19
|30
|.633
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Booker, PHO
|71
|118
|.602
|Butler, MIA
|71
|119
|.597
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Looney, GS
|6
|27
|58
|85
|14.2
|Davis, LAL
|6
|18
|64
|82
|13.7
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|21
|41
|62
|12.4
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|6
|28
|41
|69
|11.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|5
|14
|42
|56
|11.2
|James, LAL
|6
|14
|53
|67
|11.2
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|45
|9.0
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|5
|41
|8.2
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|6
|48
|8.0
|Green, GS
|5
|40
|8.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
