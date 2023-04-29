North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.