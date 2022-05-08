THROUGH MAY 6

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL8866123729.6
Curry, GS8724822127.6
Butler, MIA7694419227.4
Morant, MEM9816524427.1
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Tatum, BOS7564417825.4
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Embiid, PHI7575717525.0
Brunson, DAL9804321724.1
Poole, GS8652918322.9
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
Brown, BOS7592715922.7
Maxey, PHI9723620222.4
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Towns, MIN6394313121.8
Paul, PHO9743219321.4
Irving, BKN428218521.3

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Clarke, MEM4770.671
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Ayton, PHO77118.653
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Paul, PHO74128.578
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Kleber, DAL3561.574
Brown, BKN2137.568
Poole, GS65115.565

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL8168510112.6
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Embiid, PHI714657911.3
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Portis, MIL813708310.4
Horford, BOS71354679.6
Ayton, PHO92160819.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Morant, MEM9889.8
Paul, PHO9839.2
Harden, PHI9819.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL8587.3
Green, GS8556.9
Russell, MIN6406.7
Tatum, BOS7466.6
Durant, BKN4256.3
Ingram, NO6376.2
Holiday, MIL8496.1

