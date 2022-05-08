THROUGH MAY 6
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|8
|86
|61
|237
|29.6
|Curry, GS
|8
|72
|48
|221
|27.6
|Butler, MIA
|7
|69
|44
|192
|27.4
|Morant, MEM
|9
|81
|65
|244
|27.1
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Tatum, BOS
|7
|56
|44
|178
|25.4
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Embiid, PHI
|7
|57
|57
|175
|25.0
|Brunson, DAL
|9
|80
|43
|217
|24.1
|Poole, GS
|8
|65
|29
|183
|22.9
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Brown, BOS
|7
|59
|27
|159
|22.7
|Maxey, PHI
|9
|72
|36
|202
|22.4
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Paul, PHO
|9
|74
|32
|193
|21.4
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Clarke, MEM
|47
|70
|.671
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Ayton, PHO
|77
|118
|.653
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Paul, PHO
|74
|128
|.578
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Kleber, DAL
|35
|61
|.574
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
|Poole, GS
|65
|115
|.565
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|8
|16
|85
|101
|12.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Embiid, PHI
|7
|14
|65
|79
|11.3
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Portis, MIL
|8
|13
|70
|83
|10.4
|Horford, BOS
|7
|13
|54
|67
|9.6
|Ayton, PHO
|9
|21
|60
|81
|9.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|9
|88
|9.8
|Paul, PHO
|9
|83
|9.2
|Harden, PHI
|9
|81
|9.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|8
|58
|7.3
|Green, GS
|8
|55
|6.9
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Tatum, BOS
|7
|46
|6.6
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|37
|6.2
|Holiday, MIL
|8
|49
|6.1
