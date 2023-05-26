THROUGH MAY 24
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|11
|141
|58
|371
|33.7
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Curry, GS
|13
|145
|49
|396
|30.5
|Jokic, DEN
|15
|171
|80
|449
|29.9
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Durant, PHO
|11
|107
|88
|319
|29.0
|Butler, MIA
|15
|152
|112
|432
|28.8
|Brunson, NY
|11
|109
|62
|306
|27.8
|Tatum, BOS
|18
|172
|102
|498
|27.7
|Murray, DEN
|15
|153
|62
|415
|27.7
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|James, LAL
|16
|147
|70
|392
|24.5
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|66
|76
|213
|23.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Booker, PHO
|141
|241
|.585
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Mann, LAC
|19
|33
|.576
|Hachimura, LAL
|73
|131
|.557
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
|Martin, MIA
|76
|137
|.555
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|16
|38
|187
|225
|14.1
|Jokic, DEN
|15
|60
|139
|199
|13.3
|Looney, GS
|13
|61
|109
|170
|13.1
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Tatum, BOS
|18
|21
|166
|187
|10.4
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
|James, LAL
|16
|25
|133
|158
|9.9
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|16
|72
|88
|9.8
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|15
|154
|10.3
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Harden, PHI
|11
|91
|8.3
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Booker, PHO
|11
|79
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
|Murray, ATL
|5
|34
|6.8
