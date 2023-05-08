THROUGH MAY 6

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO91294733136.8
Butler, MIA7885324134.4
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Jokic, DEN91055027730.8
Curry, GS101103930630.6
Durant, PHO9897527030.0
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Murray, DEN9913224026.7
Tatum, BOS10924726026.0
Brown, BOS101012625425.4
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY8733419524.4
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Embiid, PHI6425313923.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Booker, PHO129209.617
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Hachimura, LAL4577.584
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Mann, LAC1933.576
Butler, MIA88156.564
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS10489314114.1
Davis, LAL92310212513.9
Jokic, DEN9397911813.1
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS10139310610.6
Embiid, PHI612516310.5
James, LAL917769310.3
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN9839.2
Harden, PHI8658.1
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Green, GS9687.6
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Booker, PHO9677.4
Paul, PHO7527.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you