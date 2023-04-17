THROUGH APRIL 15

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Mitchell, CLE11443838.0
Fox, SAC11383838.0
Leonard, LAC11393838.0
Butler, MIA11553535.0
Middleton, MIL11273333.0
Monk, SAC18143232.0
Jackson, MEM11333131.0
Bridges, BKN11243030.0
Curry, GS11123030.0
Hachimura, LAL11122929.0
Brown, BOS11232929.0
Brunson, NY11142727.0
Durant, PHO17102727.0
Booker, PHO11062626.0
Embiid, PHI17112626.0
Tatum, BOS11022525.0
Murray, ATL11042424.0
White, BOS1762424.0
Murray, DEN1922424.0
Reaves, LAL1842323.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS661.000
Vincent, MIA56.833
Reed, PHI56.833
Curry, BKN45.800
Hachimura, LAL1114.786
Allen, CLE68.750
Capela, ATL68.750
Lyles, SAC68.750
Craig, PHO912.750
Hart, NY811.727

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC15111616.0
Zubac, LAC14111515.0
Allen, CLE13111414.0
Jokic, DEN1591414.0
Gobert, MIN12111313.0
Davis, LAL1481212.0
Brown, BOS1481212.0
Mobley, CLE1561111.0
James, LAL1291111.0
Plumlee, LAC1381111.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL11616.0
Harden, PHI11313.0
Butler, MIA11111.0
Green, GS11111.0
Durant, PHO11111.0
Paul, PHO11010.0
Mitchell, CLE188.0
Young, ATL188.0
Westbrook, LAC188.0
Murray, DEN188.0

