THROUGH APRIL 24
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|5
|71
|30
|186
|37.2
|Butler, MIA
|4
|54
|29
|146
|36.5
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Fox, SAC
|4
|46
|21
|126
|31.5
|Curry, GS
|4
|43
|20
|126
|31.5
|Young, ATL
|5
|51
|29
|145
|29.0
|Durant, PHO
|5
|44
|43
|142
|28.4
|Morant, MEM
|3
|29
|15
|82
|27.3
|Murray, DEN
|5
|49
|20
|136
|27.2
|Tatum, BOS
|5
|47
|22
|133
|26.6
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|48
|24
|131
|26.2
|Brown, BOS
|5
|53
|11
|128
|25.6
|Murray, ATL
|4
|41
|6
|101
|25.3
|Brunson, NY
|4
|37
|16
|97
|24.3
|James, LAL
|4
|38
|15
|96
|24.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|4
|32
|19
|93
|23.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|34
|10
|88
|22.0
|Powell, LAC
|5
|36
|24
|109
|21.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|21
|24
|.875
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Allen, CLE
|20
|30
|.667
|Robinson, MIA
|16
|24
|.667
|Craig, PHO
|22
|34
|.647
|Martin, MIA
|18
|28
|.643
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Butler, MIA
|54
|86
|.628
|Tillman, MEM
|19
|31
|.613
|Booker, PHO
|71
|118
|.602
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|James, LAL
|4
|11
|41
|52
|13.0
|Looney, GS
|4
|14
|36
|50
|12.5
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|21
|41
|62
|12.4
|Davis, LAL
|4
|13
|36
|49
|12.2
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|4
|14
|34
|48
|12.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|5
|14
|42
|56
|11.2
|Mobley, CLE
|4
|14
|27
|41
|10.2
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|5
|51
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|45
|9.0
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Holiday, MIL
|4
|34
|8.5
|Paul, PHO
|5
|41
|8.2
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|31
|7.8
|Green, GS
|3
|23
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Morant, MEM
|3
|22
|7.3
|Fox, SAC
|4
|28
|7.0
