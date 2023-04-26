THROUGH APRIL 24

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO5713018637.2
Butler, MIA4542914636.5
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Young, ATL5512914529.0
Durant, PHO5444314228.4
Morant, MEM329158227.3
Murray, DEN5492013627.2
Tatum, BOS5472213326.6
Jokic, DEN5482413126.2
Brown, BOS5531112825.6
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Brunson, NY437169724.3
James, LAL438159624.0
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM432199323.3
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Powell, LAC5362410921.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2124.875
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE2030.667
Robinson, MIA1624.667
Craig, PHO2234.647
Martin, MIA1828.643
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Butler, MIA5486.628
Tillman, MEM1931.613
Booker, PHO71118.602

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
James, LAL411415213.0
Looney, GS414365012.5
Jokic, DEN521416212.4
Davis, LAL413364912.2
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO514425611.2
Mobley, CLE414274110.2
Towns, MIN56455110.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL55110.2
Jokic, DEN5459.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Holiday, MIL4348.5
Paul, PHO5418.2
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Morant, MEM3227.3
Fox, SAC4287.0

