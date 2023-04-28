THROUGH APRIL 26

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA5713418837.6
Booker, PHO5713018637.2
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS5552515731.4
Fox, SAC5552415030.0
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO5444314228.4
Morant, MEM4421811328.3
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Murray, DEN5492013627.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN5482413126.2
Bane, MEM5442412625.2
Brunson, NY5452112024.0
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL5431911122.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Craig, PHO2234.647
Martin, MIA1930.633
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO71118.602
Butler, MIA71119.597
Lopez, MIL3967.582

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS521517214.4
Davis, LAL517516813.6
James, LAL513496212.4
Jokic, DEN521416212.4
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC519395811.6
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO514425611.2
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN5459.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Paul, PHO5418.2
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS4307.5
Fox, SAC5377.4
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Morant, MEM4297.3
Mitchell, CLE5367.2

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

