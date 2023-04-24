THROUGH APRIL 22
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|4
|52
|25
|139
|34.8
|Edwards, MIN
|4
|42
|30
|129
|32.3
|Fox, SAC
|4
|46
|21
|126
|31.5
|Curry, GS
|4
|43
|20
|126
|31.5
|Butler, MIA
|3
|35
|14
|90
|30.0
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|39
|20
|114
|28.5
|Durant, PHO
|4
|34
|36
|111
|27.8
|Young, ATL
|4
|37
|24
|107
|26.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|40
|15
|104
|26.0
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|40
|15
|103
|25.8
|Murray, ATL
|4
|41
|6
|101
|25.3
|Murray, DEN
|4
|37
|14
|101
|25.3
|James, LAL
|3
|30
|10
|74
|24.7
|Brunson, NY
|4
|37
|16
|97
|24.3
|Middleton, MIL
|3
|26
|13
|72
|24.0
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Brown, BOS
|4
|38
|10
|93
|23.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|34
|10
|88
|22.0
|Davis, LAL
|3
|25
|14
|66
|22.0
|Maxey, PHI
|4
|32
|8
|87
|21.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|16
|18
|.889
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Robinson, MIA
|13
|19
|.684
|Allen, CLE
|20
|30
|.667
|Hachimura, LAL
|24
|36
|.667
|Craig, PHO
|22
|33
|.667
|Tillman, MEM
|14
|22
|.636
|Connaughton, MIL
|12
|19
|.632
|Mann, LAC
|15
|24
|.625
|Capela, ATL
|16
|26
|.615
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|3
|11
|27
|38
|12.7
|Looney, GS
|4
|14
|36
|50
|12.5
|Sabonis, SAC
|4
|14
|34
|48
|12.0
|Gobert, MIN
|4
|14
|32
|46
|11.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.2
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.2
|Portis, MIL
|3
|7
|26
|33
|11.0
|James, LAL
|3
|6
|26
|32
|10.7
|Mobley, CLE
|4
|14
|27
|41
|10.2
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|3
|30
|10.0
|Young, ATL
|4
|38
|9.5
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|4
|34
|8.5
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|33
|8.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|4
|31
|7.8
|Green, GS
|3
|23
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|29
|7.3
|Fox, SAC
|4
|28
|7.0
|Durant, PHO
|4
|27
|6.8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.