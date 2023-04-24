THROUGH APRIL 22

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN4423012932.3
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Butler, MIA335149030.0
Tatum, BOS4392011428.5
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Young, ATL4372410726.8
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Jokic, DEN4401510325.8
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Murray, DEN4371410125.3
James, LAL330107424.7
Brunson, NY437169724.3
Middleton, MIL326137224.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Brown, BOS438109323.3
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Davis, LAL325146622.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1618.889
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Robinson, MIA1319.684
Allen, CLE2030.667
Hachimura, LAL2436.667
Craig, PHO2233.667
Tillman, MEM1422.636
Connaughton, MIL1219.632
Mann, LAC1524.625
Capela, ATL1626.615

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL311273812.7
Looney, GS414365012.5
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Gobert, MIN414324611.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO412334511.2
Jokic, DEN412334511.2
Portis, MIL37263311.0
James, LAL36263210.7
Mobley, CLE414274110.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL33010.0
Young, ATL4389.5
Harden, PHI4358.8
Paul, PHO4348.5
Jokic, DEN4338.3
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Fox, SAC4287.0
Durant, PHO4276.8

