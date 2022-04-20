THROUGH APRIL 18
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving, BKN
|1
|12
|9
|39
|39.0
|Butler, MIA
|2
|24
|13
|66
|33.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|2
|23
|15
|66
|33.0
|Brunson, DAL
|2
|24
|10
|65
|32.5
|Tatum, BOS
|1
|9
|10
|31
|31.0
|Maxey, PHI
|2
|22
|9
|61
|30.5
|Poole, GS
|2
|19
|11
|59
|29.5
|Booker, PHO
|2
|20
|5
|56
|28.0
|Edwards, MIN
|2
|19
|10
|56
|28.0
|Ingram, NO
|2
|19
|13
|55
|27.5
|Morant, MEM
|2
|17
|19
|55
|27.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|1
|10
|6
|27
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|21
|9
|51
|25.5
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|2
|20
|8
|51
|25.5
|Curry, GS
|2
|17
|8
|50
|25.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|14
|21
|50
|25.0
|Vucevic, CHI
|1
|9
|4
|24
|24.0
|McCollum, NO
|2
|16
|7
|48
|24.0
|Paul, PHO
|2
|17
|7
|47
|23.5
|Durant, BKN
|1
|9
|4
|23
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Robinson, MIA
|9
|10
|.900
|Claxton, BKN
|6
|8
|.750
|Clarke, MEM
|11
|15
|.733
|Maxey, PHI
|22
|32
|.688
|Boucher, TOR
|11
|16
|.688
|Bjelica, GS
|8
|12
|.667
|Ayton, PHO
|14
|21
|.667
|Clarkson, UTA
|12
|18
|.667
|Poole, GS
|19
|29
|.655
|Anunoby, TOR
|19
|29
|.655
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|2
|16
|22
|38
|19.0
|Vucevic, CHI
|1
|8
|9
|17
|17.0
|Gobert, UTA
|2
|6
|28
|34
|17.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|1
|3
|13
|16
|16.0
|Horford, BOS
|1
|6
|9
|15
|15.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|6
|20
|26
|13.0
|Towns, MIN
|2
|6
|18
|24
|12.0
|Portis, MIL
|1
|3
|9
|12
|12.0
|Jokic, DEN
|2
|9
|12
|21
|10.5
|LaVine, CHI
|1
|0
|10
|10
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|2
|24
|12.0
|Harden, PHI
|2
|20
|10.0
|Morant, MEM
|2
|18
|9.0
|Tatum, BOS
|1
|8
|8.0
|Green, GS
|2
|15
|7.5
|McCollum, NO
|2
|15
|7.5
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|2
|14
|7.0
|Russell, MIN
|2
|13
|6.5
|Ingram, NO
|2
|13
|6.5
|VanVleet, TOR
|2
|13
|6.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.