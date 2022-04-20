THROUGH APRIL 18

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Irving, BKN11293939.0
Butler, MIA224136633.0
Mitchell, UTA223156633.0
Brunson, DAL224106532.5
Tatum, BOS19103131.0
Maxey, PHI22296130.5
Poole, GS219115929.5
Booker, PHO22055628.0
Edwards, MIN219105628.0
Ingram, NO219135527.5
Morant, MEM217195527.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL11062727.0
Jokic, DEN22195125.5
Bogdanovic, UTA22085125.5
Curry, GS21785025.0
Embiid, PHI214215025.0
Vucevic, CHI1942424.0
McCollum, NO21674824.0
Paul, PHO21774723.5
Durant, BKN1942323.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Robinson, MIA910.900
Claxton, BKN68.750
Clarke, MEM1115.733
Maxey, PHI2232.688
Boucher, TOR1116.688
Bjelica, GS812.667
Ayton, PHO1421.667
Clarkson, UTA1218.667
Poole, GS1929.655
Anunoby, TOR1929.655

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO216223819.0
Vucevic, CHI1891717.0
Gobert, UTA26283417.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL13131616.0
Horford, BOS1691515.0
Embiid, PHI26202613.0
Towns, MIN26182412.0
Portis, MIL1391212.0
Jokic, DEN29122110.5
LaVine, CHI10101010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO22412.0
Harden, PHI22010.0
Morant, MEM2189.0
Tatum, BOS188.0
Green, GS2157.5
McCollum, NO2157.5
Dinwiddie, DAL2147.0
Russell, MIN2136.5
Ingram, NO2136.5
VanVleet, TOR2136.5

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you