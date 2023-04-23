THROUGH APRIL 21
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|4
|52
|25
|139
|34.8
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|30
|25
|95
|31.7
|Curry, GS
|3
|32
|15
|94
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|3
|35
|14
|90
|30.0
|Fox, SAC
|3
|32
|15
|88
|29.3
|Durant, PHO
|4
|34
|36
|111
|27.8
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|31
|9
|83
|27.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|29
|13
|82
|27.3
|Murray, ATL
|3
|32
|5
|78
|26.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|40
|15
|104
|26.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|29
|9
|77
|25.7
|James, LAL
|3
|30
|10
|74
|24.7
|Middleton, MIL
|3
|26
|13
|72
|24.0
|Young, ATL
|3
|26
|15
|72
|24.0
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Brunson, NY
|3
|26
|14
|68
|22.7
|Davis, LAL
|3
|25
|14
|66
|22.0
|Maxey, PHI
|4
|32
|8
|87
|21.8
|Hachimura, LAL
|3
|24
|8
|65
|21.7
|Jackson, MEM
|3
|22
|14
|62
|20.7
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|12
|13
|.923
|Hart, NY
|14
|19
|.737
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Allen, CLE
|13
|19
|.684
|Robinson, MIA
|13
|19
|.684
|Hachimura, LAL
|24
|36
|.667
|Craig, PHO
|22
|33
|.667
|Gobert, MIN
|17
|26
|.654
|Capela, ATL
|13
|20
|.650
|Tillman, MEM
|14
|22
|.636
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|12
|29
|41
|13.7
|Davis, LAL
|3
|11
|27
|38
|12.7
|Looney, GS
|3
|12
|24
|36
|12.0
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|11
|23
|34
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|10
|24
|34
|11.3
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|4
|12
|33
|45
|11.2
|Portis, MIL
|3
|7
|26
|33
|11.0
|James, LAL
|3
|6
|26
|32
|10.7
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|2
|29
|31
|10.3
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|3
|30
|10.0
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|27
|9.0
|Harden, PHI
|4
|35
|8.8
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|26
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|4
|34
|8.5
|Young, ATL
|3
|23
|7.7
|Fox, SAC
|3
|23
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|4
|29
|7.3
|Murray, DEN
|3
|22
|7.3
|Smart, BOS
|3
|21
|7.0
