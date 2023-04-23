THROUGH APRIL 21

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN330259531.7
Curry, GS332159431.3
Butler, MIA335149030.0
Fox, SAC332158829.3
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Tatum, BOS33198327.7
Murray, DEN329138227.3
Murray, ATL33257826.0
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Mitchell, CLE32997725.7
James, LAL330107424.7
Middleton, MIL326137224.0
Young, ATL326157224.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Brunson, NY326146822.7
Davis, LAL325146622.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Hachimura, LAL32486521.7
Jackson, MEM322146220.7

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1213.923
Hart, NY1419.737
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE1319.684
Robinson, MIA1319.684
Hachimura, LAL2436.667
Craig, PHO2233.667
Gobert, MIN1726.654
Capela, ATL1320.650
Tillman, MEM1422.636

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC312294113.7
Davis, LAL311273812.7
Looney, GS312243612.0
Mobley, CLE311233411.3
Jokic, DEN310243411.3
Embiid, PHI34303411.3
Ayton, PHO412334511.2
Portis, MIL37263311.0
James, LAL36263210.7
Tatum, BOS32293110.3

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL33010.0
Jokic, DEN3279.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Mitchell, CLE3268.7
Paul, PHO4348.5
Young, ATL3237.7
Fox, SAC3237.7
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Murray, DEN3227.3
Smart, BOS3217.0

