THROUGH JUNE 1

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Doncic, DAL1516010447531.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL121409138031.7
Jokic, DEN5612815531.0
Butler, MIA1716611146627.4
Morant, MEM9816524427.1
Ingram, NO6563916227.0
Curry, GS171488644926.4
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Tatum, BOS1916012049826.2
Mitchell, UTA6533715325.5
Edwards, MIN6502815125.2
Embiid, PHI10787323623.6
Booker, PHO10794723323.3
Brown, BOS191577743723.0
Siakam, TOR6513113722.8
McCollum, NO6491813322.2
Towns, MIN6394313121.8
Brunson, DAL181457238821.6
Irving, BKN428218521.3
Hunter, ATL5391610621.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Cousins, DEN1929.655
Ayton, PHO105164.640
Boucher, TOR2642.619
Clarke, MEM5691.615
Adebayo, MIA104175.594
Jokic, DEN61106.575
Brown, BKN2137.568
Nance, NO2239.564
Curry, BKN2239.564

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO633538614.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL122614417014.2
Jokic, DEN517496613.2
Gobert, UTA621587913.2
Vucevic, CHI514486212.4
Towns, MIN611546510.8
Embiid, PHI10218610710.7
Portis, MIL12259512010.0
Doncic, DAL15101371479.8
Horford, BOS18261431699.4

Assists

GASTAVG
Morant, MEM9889.8
Harden, PHI121038.6
Paul, PHO131088.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL12816.8
Russell, MIN6406.7
Holiday, MIL12786.5
Doncic, DAL15966.4
Durant, BKN4256.3
Tatum, BOS191196.3
Green, GS171066.2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you