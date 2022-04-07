THROUGH APRIL 6

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Embiid, PHI66642633200830.4
James, LAL56640254169530.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL65669535194329.9
Young, ATL74689488209228.3
Doncic, DAL63621348178228.3
DeRozan, CHI75767517210128.0
Morant, MEM56573311154327.6
Jokic, DEN73748377196927.0
Tatum, BOS75697397201526.9
Booker, PHO67649310178926.7
Mitchell, UTA66610264171526.0
Curry, GS64535275163025.5
Towns, MIN73635381179724.6
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC56477328137124.5
LaVine, CHI66556317161224.4
Brown, BOS64560237151923.7
Fox, SAC59516261136723.2
McCollum, POR59521114133122.6
Siakam, TOR66570271148522.5
Harden, BKN63397458139722.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Gobert, UTA353495.713
Allen, CLE369545.677
Ayton, PHO433679.638
Harrell, CHA341535.637
Zubac, LAC297474.627
Poeltl, SA397641.619
Capela, ATL355583.609
Jokic, DEN7481287.581
Sabonis, SAC443773.573
Adebayo, MIA398715.557

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Gobert, UTA6423570894314.7
Jokic, DEN73203800100313.7
Sabonis, SAC6220155175212.1
Capela, ATL7226658485011.8
Embiid, PHI6614162576611.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL6513162375411.6
Valanciunas, NO7222361183411.6
Vucevic, CHI7214165879911.1
Nurkic, POR5616745261911.1
Allen, CLE5619241060210.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO6468610.7
Harden, BKN6363810.1
Young, ATL747189.7
Murray, SA676209.3
Doncic, DAL635528.8
Garland, CLE665728.7
Haliburton, SAC756098.1
Jokic, DEN735787.9
Ball, CHA725447.6
Lowry, MIA624717.6

