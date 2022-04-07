THROUGH APRIL 6
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|66
|642
|633
|2008
|30.4
|James, LAL
|56
|640
|254
|1695
|30.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|65
|669
|535
|1943
|29.9
|Young, ATL
|74
|689
|488
|2092
|28.3
|Doncic, DAL
|63
|621
|348
|1782
|28.3
|DeRozan, CHI
|75
|767
|517
|2101
|28.0
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Jokic, DEN
|73
|748
|377
|1969
|27.0
|Tatum, BOS
|75
|697
|397
|2015
|26.9
|Booker, PHO
|67
|649
|310
|1789
|26.7
|Mitchell, UTA
|66
|610
|264
|1715
|26.0
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|Towns, MIN
|73
|635
|381
|1797
|24.6
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|56
|477
|328
|1371
|24.5
|LaVine, CHI
|66
|556
|317
|1612
|24.4
|Brown, BOS
|64
|560
|237
|1519
|23.7
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
|McCollum, POR
|59
|521
|114
|1331
|22.6
|Siakam, TOR
|66
|570
|271
|1485
|22.5
|Harden, BKN
|63
|397
|458
|1397
|22.2
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|353
|495
|.713
|Allen, CLE
|369
|545
|.677
|Ayton, PHO
|433
|679
|.638
|Harrell, CHA
|341
|535
|.637
|Zubac, LAC
|297
|474
|.627
|Poeltl, SA
|397
|641
|.619
|Capela, ATL
|355
|583
|.609
|Jokic, DEN
|748
|1287
|.581
|Sabonis, SAC
|443
|773
|.573
|Adebayo, MIA
|398
|715
|.557
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|64
|235
|708
|943
|14.7
|Jokic, DEN
|73
|203
|800
|1003
|13.7
|Sabonis, SAC
|62
|201
|551
|752
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|72
|266
|584
|850
|11.8
|Embiid, PHI
|66
|141
|625
|766
|11.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|65
|131
|623
|754
|11.6
|Valanciunas, NO
|72
|223
|611
|834
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|72
|141
|658
|799
|11.1
|Nurkic, POR
|56
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|Allen, CLE
|56
|192
|410
|602
|10.8
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|64
|686
|10.7
|Harden, BKN
|63
|638
|10.1
|Young, ATL
|74
|718
|9.7
|Murray, SA
|67
|620
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|63
|552
|8.8
|Garland, CLE
|66
|572
|8.7
|Haliburton, SAC
|75
|609
|8.1
|Jokic, DEN
|73
|578
|7.9
|Ball, CHA
|72
|544
|7.6
|Lowry, MIA
|62
|471
|7.6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.