THROUGH MAY 16

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO111415837133.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Butler, MIA111218934631.5
Jokic, DEN121426637231.0
Curry, GS131454939630.5
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO111078831929.0
Tatum, BOS141348539628.3
Brunson, NY111096230627.8
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Murray, DEN121174631626.3
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brown, BOS141353834224.4
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Embiid, PHI9667621323.7
James, LAL131155630723.6
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Hachimura, LAL5797.588
Booker, PHO141241.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Mann, LAC1933.576
Jokic, DEN142254.559
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL133014917913.8
Jokic, DEN125211016213.5
Looney, GS136110917013.1
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS141712814510.4
Towns, MIN56455110.2
James, LAL132310913210.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Embiid, PHI91672889.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN1212110.1
Harden, PHI11918.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Booker, PHO11797.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

