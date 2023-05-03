THROUGH MAY 1
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|6
|79
|43
|213
|35.5
|Booker, PHO
|7
|95
|40
|248
|35.4
|Curry, GS
|8
|94
|35
|263
|32.9
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Tatum, BOS
|7
|72
|33
|202
|28.9
|Durant, PHO
|7
|66
|49
|195
|27.9
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|74
|32
|194
|27.7
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Brown, BOS
|7
|74
|15
|183
|26.1
|Murray, DEN
|7
|65
|26
|180
|25.7
|Brunson, NY
|7
|66
|28
|175
|25.0
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|Harden, PHI
|5
|40
|13
|114
|22.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|26
|29
|.897
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Butler, MIA
|79
|135
|.585
|Hachimura, LAL
|35
|60
|.583
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Mann, LAC
|19
|33
|.576
|Booker, PHO
|95
|166
|.572
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Looney, GS
|8
|44
|85
|129
|16.1
|Davis, LAL
|7
|22
|83
|105
|15.0
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|32
|65
|97
|13.9
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|James, LAL
|7
|16
|62
|78
|11.1
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Tatum, BOS
|7
|7
|64
|71
|10.1
|Ayton, PHO
|7
|20
|51
|71
|10.1
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Harden, PHI
|5
|41
|8.2
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Green, GS
|7
|55
|7.9
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|55
|7.9
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Paul, PHO
|7
|52
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.