THROUGH APRIL 30

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO7954024835.4
Curry, GS7843423633.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Tatum, BOS7723320228.9
Durant, PHO7664919527.9
Jokic, DEN7743219427.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Brown, BOS7741518326.1
Murray, DEN7652618025.7
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY6562414524.2
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
Harden, PHI5401311422.8

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2629.897
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Martin, MIA2238.579
Mann, LAC1933.576
Booker, PHO95166.572

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS7376910615.1
Jokic, DEN732659713.9
Davis, LAL618648213.7
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
James, LAL614536711.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Robinson, NY634296310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Tatum, BOS77647110.1
Ayton, PHO720517110.1

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI5418.2
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS6488.0
Jokic, DEN7557.9
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Paul, PHO7527.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

