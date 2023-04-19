THROUGH APRIL 17
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|1
|15
|5
|35
|35.0
|Leonard, LAC
|2
|24
|15
|69
|34.5
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|12
|7
|33
|33.0
|Booker, PHO
|2
|24
|12
|64
|32.0
|Fox, SAC
|2
|23
|10
|62
|31.0
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|13
|3
|31
|31.0
|Hachimura, LAL
|1
|11
|2
|29
|29.0
|Curry, GS
|2
|20
|9
|58
|29.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|2
|20
|7
|55
|27.5
|Tatum, BOS
|2
|22
|2
|54
|27.0
|Murray, ATL
|2
|21
|4
|53
|26.5
|Durant, PHO
|2
|17
|15
|52
|26.0
|Bridges, BKN
|2
|18
|11
|51
|25.5
|Monk, SAC
|2
|14
|17
|50
|25.0
|White, BOS
|2
|18
|8
|50
|25.0
|Garland, CLE
|2
|15
|11
|49
|24.5
|Murray, DEN
|1
|9
|2
|24
|24.0
|Brunson, NY
|2
|16
|13
|47
|23.5
|Brown, BOS
|2
|19
|5
|47
|23.5
|Johnson, BKN
|2
|18
|1
|46
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|10
|11
|.909
|Vincent, MIA
|5
|6
|.833
|Reed, PHI
|8
|10
|.800
|Hachimura, LAL
|11
|14
|.786
|Allen, MIL
|5
|7
|.714
|Hart, NY
|10
|14
|.714
|Martin, MIA
|5
|7
|.714
|Craig, PHO
|15
|21
|.714
|Payton, GS
|9
|13
|.692
|Capela, ATL
|8
|12
|.667
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|5
|9
|14
|14.0
|Gobert, MIN
|1
|2
|11
|13
|13.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|2
|9
|16
|25
|12.5
|Allen, CLE
|2
|9
|15
|24
|12.0
|Mobley, CLE
|2
|7
|17
|24
|12.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Embiid, PHI
|2
|4
|20
|24
|12.0
|James, LAL
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
|Porter, DEN
|1
|1
|10
|11
|11.0
|Zubac, LAC
|2
|8
|13
|21
|10.5
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|1
|16
|16.0
|Butler, MIA
|1
|11
|11.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|2
|21
|10.5
|Harden, PHI
|2
|20
|10.0
|Paul, PHO
|2
|18
|9.0
|Green, GS
|2
|16
|8.0
|Durant, PHO
|2
|16
|8.0
|Murray, DEN
|1
|8
|8.0
|Young, ATL
|2
|14
|7.0
|Russell, LAL
|1
|7
|7.0
