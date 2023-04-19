THROUGH APRIL 17

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA11553535.0
Leonard, LAC224156934.5
Middleton, MIL11273333.0
Booker, PHO224126432.0
Fox, SAC223106231.0
Jackson, MEM11333131.0
Hachimura, LAL11122929.0
Curry, GS22095829.0
Mitchell, CLE22075527.5
Tatum, BOS22225427.0
Murray, ATL22145326.5
Durant, PHO217155226.0
Bridges, BKN218115125.5
Monk, SAC214175025.0
White, BOS21885025.0
Garland, CLE215114924.5
Murray, DEN1922424.0
Brunson, NY216134723.5
Brown, BOS21954723.5
Johnson, BKN21814623.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1011.909
Vincent, MIA56.833
Reed, PHI810.800
Hachimura, LAL1114.786
Allen, MIL57.714
Hart, NY1014.714
Martin, MIA57.714
Craig, PHO1521.714
Payton, GS913.692
Capela, ATL812.667

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Jokic, DEN1591414.0
Gobert, MIN12111313.0
Sabonis, SAC29162512.5
Allen, CLE29152412.0
Mobley, CLE27172412.0
Davis, LAL1481212.0
Embiid, PHI24202412.0
James, LAL1291111.0
Porter, DEN11101111.0
Zubac, LAC28132110.5

Assists

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL11616.0
Butler, MIA11111.0
Mitchell, CLE22110.5
Harden, PHI22010.0
Paul, PHO2189.0
Green, GS2168.0
Durant, PHO2168.0
Murray, DEN188.0
Young, ATL2147.0
Russell, LAL177.0

