THROUGH MAY 13

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO111415837133.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Butler, MIA101098031131.1
Jokic, DEN111305933830.7
Curry, GS131454939630.5
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO111078831929.0
Tatum, BOS131257436628.2
Brunson, NY111096230627.8
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Murray, DEN111054328525.9
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brown, BOS131253732024.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Embiid, PHI9667621323.7
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
James, LAL121064828123.4
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO141241.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Mann, LAC1933.576
Hachimura, LAL4986.570
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Ayton, PHO61111.550

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL122914016914.1
Looney, GS136110917013.1
Jokic, DEN11469514112.8
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS131712113810.6
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
James, LAL122010012010.0
Embiid, PHI91672889.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN111079.7
Harden, PHI11918.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Booker, PHO11797.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

