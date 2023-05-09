THROUGH MAY 8

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO91294733136.8
Butler, MIA8976126833.5
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Jokic, DEN91055027730.8
Curry, GS111224333730.6
Durant, PHO9897527030.0
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Murray, DEN9913224026.7
Tatum, BOS10924726026.0
Brown, BOS101012625425.4
Brunson, NY9834422725.2
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Embiid, PHI6425313923.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Booker, PHO129209.617
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL4578.577
Mann, LAC1933.576
Butler, MIA97173.561
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL102611414014.0
Jokic, DEN9397911813.1
Looney, GS11499514413.1
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS10139310610.6
Embiid, PHI612516310.5
James, LAL10198310210.2
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN9839.2
Harden, PHI8658.1
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Green, GS10757.5
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Booker, PHO9677.4
Paul, PHO7527.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2

