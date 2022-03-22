THROUGH MARCH 21
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|54
|613
|241
|1618
|30.0
|Embiid, PHI
|58
|544
|564
|1730
|29.8
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|59
|600
|492
|1758
|29.8
|Young, ATL
|65
|601
|422
|1816
|27.9
|Doncic, DAL
|56
|548
|300
|1563
|27.9
|DeRozan, CHI
|67
|680
|456
|1859
|27.7
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Tatum, BOS
|69
|643
|368
|1863
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|65
|646
|310
|1696
|26.1
|Mitchell, UTA
|59
|546
|226
|1532
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|61
|579
|260
|1582
|25.9
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|Towns, MIN
|66
|574
|357
|1641
|24.9
|LaVine, CHI
|58
|500
|262
|1425
|24.6
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|56
|477
|328
|1371
|24.5
|Brown, BOS
|58
|495
|212
|1345
|23.2
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
|Harden, BKN
|55
|356
|398
|1236
|22.5
|McCollum, POR
|52
|454
|92
|1157
|22.3
|Siakam, TOR
|59
|496
|242
|1299
|22.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|312
|438
|.712
|Allen, CLE
|369
|545
|.677
|Ayton, PHO
|384
|594
|.646
|Harrell, CHA
|326
|510
|.639
|McGee, PHO
|265
|415
|.639
|Poeltl, SA
|360
|585
|.615
|Capela, ATL
|310
|513
|.604
|Sabonis, SAC
|443
|773
|.573
|Jokic, DEN
|646
|1133
|.570
|Adebayo, MIA
|343
|627
|.547
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|57
|208
|621
|829
|14.5
|Jokic, DEN
|65
|182
|703
|885
|13.6
|Sabonis, SAC
|62
|201
|551
|752
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|63
|237
|512
|749
|11.9
|Valanciunas, NO
|66
|204
|556
|760
|11.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|59
|116
|563
|679
|11.5
|Vucevic, CHI
|63
|127
|592
|719
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|58
|119
|539
|658
|11.3
|Nurkic, POR
|56
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|Allen, CLE
|56
|192
|410
|602
|10.8
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|58
|619
|10.7
|Harden, BKN
|55
|562
|10.2
|Young, ATL
|65
|617
|9.5
|Murray, SA
|63
|586
|9.3
|Garland, CLE
|58
|500
|8.6
|Doncic, DAL
|56
|479
|8.6
|Jokic, DEN
|65
|520
|8.0
|Haliburton, SAC
|67
|525
|7.8
|Lowry, MIA
|55
|424
|7.7
|Ball, CHA
|65
|480
|7.4
