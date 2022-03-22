THROUGH MARCH 21

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
James, LAL54613241161830.0
Embiid, PHI58544564173029.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL59600492175829.8
Young, ATL65601422181627.9
Doncic, DAL56548300156327.9
DeRozan, CHI67680456185927.7
Morant, MEM56573311154327.6
Tatum, BOS69643368186327.0
Jokic, DEN65646310169626.1
Mitchell, UTA59546226153226.0
Booker, PHO61579260158225.9
Curry, GS64535275163025.5
Towns, MIN66574357164124.9
LaVine, CHI58500262142524.6
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC56477328137124.5
Brown, BOS58495212134523.2
Fox, SAC59516261136723.2
Harden, BKN55356398123622.5
McCollum, POR5245492115722.3
Siakam, TOR59496242129922.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Gobert, UTA312438.712
Allen, CLE369545.677
Ayton, PHO384594.646
Harrell, CHA326510.639
McGee, PHO265415.639
Poeltl, SA360585.615
Capela, ATL310513.604
Sabonis, SAC443773.573
Jokic, DEN6461133.570
Adebayo, MIA343627.547

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Gobert, UTA5720862182914.5
Jokic, DEN6518270388513.6
Sabonis, SAC6220155175212.1
Capela, ATL6323751274911.9
Valanciunas, NO6620455676011.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL5911656367911.5
Vucevic, CHI6312759271911.4
Embiid, PHI5811953965811.3
Nurkic, POR5616745261911.1
Allen, CLE5619241060210.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO5861910.7
Harden, BKN5556210.2
Young, ATL656179.5
Murray, SA635869.3
Garland, CLE585008.6
Doncic, DAL564798.6
Jokic, DEN655208.0
Haliburton, SAC675257.8
Lowry, MIA554247.7
Ball, CHA654807.4

