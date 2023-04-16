THROUGH APRIL 14
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell, CLE
|1
|14
|4
|38
|38.0
|Fox, SAC
|1
|13
|8
|38
|38.0
|Monk, SAC
|1
|8
|14
|32
|32.0
|Bridges, BKN
|1
|12
|4
|30
|30.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|11
|2
|30
|30.0
|Brown, BOS
|1
|12
|3
|29
|29.0
|Brunson, NY
|1
|11
|4
|27
|27.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|7
|11
|26
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|1
|10
|2
|25
|25.0
|Murray, ATL
|1
|10
|4
|24
|24.0
|White, BOS
|1
|7
|6
|24
|24.0
|Harden, PHI
|1
|8
|0
|23
|23.0
|Thompson, GS
|1
|8
|0
|21
|21.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|9
|0
|21
|21.0
|Randle, NY
|1
|7
|2
|19
|19.0
|Johnson, BKN
|1
|7
|0
|18
|18.0
|Garland, CLE
|1
|7
|1
|17
|17.0
|Hart, NY
|1
|8
|0
|17
|17.0
|Poole, GS
|1
|4
|7
|17
|17.0
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|7
|2
|17
|17.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|6
|6
|1.000
|Reed, PHI
|5
|6
|.833
|Curry, BKN
|4
|5
|.800
|Allen, CLE
|6
|8
|.750
|Capela, ATL
|6
|8
|.750
|Lyles, SAC
|6
|8
|.750
|Hart, NY
|8
|11
|.727
|Collins, ATL
|5
|7
|.714
|Bridges, BKN
|12
|18
|.667
|Harris, PHI
|9
|14
|.643
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|1
|5
|11
|16
|16.0
|Allen, CLE
|1
|3
|11
|14
|14.0
|Brown, BOS
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Mobley, CLE
|1
|5
|6
|11
|11.0
|Tatum, BOS
|1
|0
|11
|11
|11.0
|Claxton, BKN
|1
|1
|9
|10
|10.0
|Randle, NY
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10.0
|Hart, NY
|1
|5
|5
|10
|10.0
|Green, GS
|1
|2
|7
|9
|9.0
|Looney, GS
|1
|2
|7
|9
|9.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, PHI
|1
|13
|13.0
|Green, GS
|1
|11
|11.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|1
|8
|8.0
|Young, ATL
|1
|8
|8.0
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|1
|7
|7.0
|White, BOS
|1
|7
|7.0
|Smart, BOS
|1
|7
|7.0
|Murray, ATL
|1
|6
|6.0
|O'Neale, BKN
|1
|6
|6.0
|Barrett, NY
|1
|6
|6.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.