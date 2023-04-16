THROUGH APRIL 14

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Mitchell, CLE11443838.0
Fox, SAC11383838.0
Monk, SAC18143232.0
Bridges, BKN11243030.0
Curry, GS11123030.0
Brown, BOS11232929.0
Brunson, NY11142727.0
Embiid, PHI17112626.0
Tatum, BOS11022525.0
Murray, ATL11042424.0
White, BOS1762424.0
Harden, PHI1802323.0
Thompson, GS1802121.0
Harris, PHI1902121.0
Randle, NY1721919.0
Johnson, BKN1701818.0
Garland, CLE1711717.0
Hart, NY1801717.0
Poole, GS1471717.0
Wiggins, GS1721717.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS661.000
Reed, PHI56.833
Curry, BKN45.800
Allen, CLE68.750
Capela, ATL68.750
Lyles, SAC68.750
Hart, NY811.727
Collins, ATL57.714
Bridges, BKN1218.667
Harris, PHI914.643

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC15111616.0
Allen, CLE13111414.0
Brown, BOS1481212.0
Mobley, CLE1561111.0
Tatum, BOS10111111.0
Claxton, BKN1191010.0
Randle, NY1281010.0
Hart, NY1551010.0
Green, GS12799.0
Looney, GS12799.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Harden, PHI11313.0
Green, GS11111.0
Mitchell, CLE188.0
Young, ATL188.0
Dinwiddie, BKN177.0
White, BOS177.0
Smart, BOS177.0
Murray, ATL166.0
O'Neale, BKN166.0
Barrett, NY166.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

