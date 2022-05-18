THROUGH MAY 16
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|140
|91
|380
|31.7
|Doncic, DAL
|10
|111
|60
|315
|31.5
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Butler, MIA
|11
|116
|80
|328
|29.8
|Tatum, BOS
|12
|113
|73
|340
|28.3
|Morant, MEM
|9
|81
|65
|244
|27.1
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Curry, GS
|11
|96
|62
|296
|26.9
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Embiid, PHI
|10
|78
|73
|236
|23.6
|Booker, PHO
|10
|79
|47
|233
|23.3
|Brunson, DAL
|13
|113
|55
|298
|22.9
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Brown, BOS
|12
|95
|49
|268
|22.3
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
|Hunter, ATL
|5
|39
|16
|106
|21.2
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Ayton, PHO
|105
|164
|.640
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Clarke, MEM
|56
|91
|.615
|Adebayo, MIA
|60
|100
|.600
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
|Nance, NO
|22
|39
|.564
|Curry, BKN
|22
|39
|.564
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|26
|144
|170
|14.2
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Embiid, PHI
|10
|21
|86
|107
|10.7
|Doncic, DAL
|10
|9
|92
|101
|10.1
|Portis, MIL
|12
|25
|95
|120
|10.0
|Horford, BOS
|11
|17
|86
|103
|9.4
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|9
|88
|9.8
|Harden, PHI
|12
|103
|8.6
|Paul, PHO
|13
|108
|8.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|81
|6.8
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Green, GS
|11
|73
|6.6
|Doncic, DAL
|10
|66
|6.6
|Holiday, MIL
|12
|78
|6.5
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|37
|6.2
Commented
