THROUGH MAY 8
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic, DAL
|7
|78
|40
|219
|31.3
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|9
|100
|67
|271
|30.1
|Butler, MIA
|8
|82
|56
|232
|29.0
|Curry, GS
|9
|82
|56
|253
|28.1
|Morant, MEM
|9
|81
|65
|244
|27.1
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|67
|49
|208
|26.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Booker, PHO
|7
|59
|32
|175
|25.0
|Embiid, PHI
|8
|64
|66
|199
|24.9
|Brunson, DAL
|10
|87
|46
|235
|23.5
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Brown, BOS
|8
|64
|33
|177
|22.1
|Maxey, PHI
|10
|77
|42
|220
|22.0
|Poole, GS
|9
|69
|35
|197
|21.9
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Clarke, MEM
|49
|74
|.662
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Ayton, PHO
|84
|130
|.646
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Paul, PHO
|76
|132
|.576
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Kleber, DAL
|39
|68
|.574
|Adebayo, MIA
|48
|84
|.571
|Brown, BKN
|21
|37
|.568
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|9
|18
|101
|119
|13.2
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Embiid, PHI
|8
|16
|74
|90
|11.2
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Portis, MIL
|9
|16
|73
|89
|9.9
|Doncic, DAL
|7
|6
|63
|69
|9.9
|Horford, BOS
|8
|13
|62
|75
|9.4
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Morant, MEM
|9
|88
|9.8
|Paul, PHO
|10
|90
|9.0
|Harden, PHI
|10
|90
|9.0
|Doncic, DAL
|7
|52
|7.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|9
|63
|7.0
|Green, GS
|9
|60
|6.7
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Holiday, MIL
|9
|58
|6.4
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|51
|6.4
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
