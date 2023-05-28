THROUGH MAY 26

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO111415837133.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS131454939630.5
Jokic, DEN151718044929.9
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO111078831929.0
Butler, MIA1615712445628.5
Brunson, NY111096230627.8
Tatum, BOS1918011752927.8
Murray, DEN151536241527.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
James, LAL161477039224.5
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Embiid, PHI9667621323.7
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO141241.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Mann, LAC1933.576
Hachimura, LAL73131.557
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Martin, MIA83150.553

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL163818722514.1
Jokic, DEN156013919913.3
Looney, GS136110917013.1
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS192417519910.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
James, LAL16251331589.9
Embiid, PHI91672889.8

Assists

GASTAVG
Jokic, DEN1515410.3
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI11918.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Booker, PHO11797.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8

