THROUGH APRIL 30
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Butler, MIA
|4
|44
|27
|122
|30.5
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|36
|33
|118
|29.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|5
|50
|41
|143
|28.6
|Curry, GS
|5
|46
|29
|140
|28.0
|Brunson, DAL
|6
|61
|33
|167
|27.8
|Ingram, NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|52
|49
|157
|26.2
|Mitchell, UTA
|6
|53
|37
|153
|25.5
|Edwards, MIN
|6
|50
|28
|151
|25.2
|Bane, MEM
|6
|48
|18
|141
|23.5
|Siakam, TOR
|6
|51
|31
|137
|22.8
|Thompson, GS
|5
|43
|5
|113
|22.6
|Brown, BOS
|4
|36
|14
|90
|22.5
|Paul, PHO
|6
|51
|24
|134
|22.3
|McCollum, NO
|6
|49
|18
|133
|22.2
|Towns, MIN
|6
|39
|43
|131
|21.8
|Morant, MEM
|6
|39
|47
|129
|21.5
|Irving, BKN
|4
|28
|21
|85
|21.3
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Ayton, PHO
|56
|80
|.700
|Clarke, MEM
|38
|56
|.679
|Cousins, DEN
|19
|29
|.655
|Boucher, TOR
|26
|42
|.619
|Allen, MIL
|24
|40
|.600
|Horford, BOS
|20
|34
|.588
|Williams, BOS
|15
|26
|.577
|Jokic, DEN
|61
|106
|.575
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|50
|88
|.568
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|6
|33
|53
|86
|14.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|5
|10
|57
|67
|13.4
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|17
|49
|66
|13.2
|Gobert, UTA
|6
|21
|58
|79
|13.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|5
|14
|48
|62
|12.4
|Portis, MIL
|5
|9
|48
|57
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|6
|13
|55
|68
|11.3
|Towns, MIN
|6
|11
|54
|65
|10.8
|Ayton, PHO
|6
|13
|46
|59
|9.8
|Harris, PHI
|6
|5
|52
|57
|9.5
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|6
|68
|11.3
|Morant, MEM
|6
|63
|10.5
|Harden, PHI
|6
|61
|10.2
|Green, GS
|5
|37
|7.4
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|29
|7.3
|Smart, BOS
|4
|28
|7.0
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|34
|6.8
|Russell, MIN
|6
|40
|6.7
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
|Ingram, NO
|6
|37
|6.2
