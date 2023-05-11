THROUGH MAY 9
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|10
|137
|55
|359
|35.9
|Butler, MIA
|9
|102
|70
|287
|31.9
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Jokic, DEN
|10
|117
|53
|306
|30.6
|Curry, GS
|12
|134
|43
|364
|30.3
|Durant, PHO
|10
|99
|81
|296
|29.6
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Tatum, BOS
|11
|103
|58
|296
|26.9
|Brunson, NY
|10
|95
|54
|265
|26.5
|Murray, DEN
|10
|98
|35
|259
|25.9
|Brown, BOS
|11
|110
|29
|278
|25.3
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Embiid, PHI
|7
|52
|63
|172
|24.6
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|18
|25
|.720
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Booker, PHO
|137
|228
|.601
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Hachimura, LAL
|47
|81
|.580
|Mann, LAC
|19
|33
|.576
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
|Brown, BOS
|110
|199
|.553
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|11
|26
|123
|149
|13.5
|Jokic, DEN
|10
|43
|88
|131
|13.1
|Looney, GS
|12
|53
|99
|152
|12.7
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Tatum, BOS
|11
|16
|100
|116
|10.5
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|James, LAL
|11
|20
|91
|111
|10.1
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
|Embiid, PHI
|7
|15
|55
|70
|10.0
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Jokic, DEN
|10
|95
|9.5
|Harden, PHI
|9
|75
|8.3
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Paul, PHO
|7
|52
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Green, GS
|11
|79
|7.2
|Booker, PHO
|10
|71
|7.1
