THROUGH MAY 9

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO101375535935.9
Butler, MIA91027028731.9
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Jokic, DEN101175330630.6
Curry, GS121344336430.3
Durant, PHO10998129629.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Tatum, BOS111035829626.9
Brunson, NY10955426526.5
Murray, DEN10983525925.9
Brown, BOS111102927825.3
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Embiid, PHI7526317224.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO137228.601
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL4781.580
Mann, LAC1933.576
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Brown, BOS110199.553

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Davis, LAL112612314913.5
Jokic, DEN10438813113.1
Looney, GS12539915212.7
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Tatum, BOS111610011610.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
James, LAL11209111110.1
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Embiid, PHI715557010.0

Assists

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN10959.5
Harden, PHI9758.3
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Paul, PHO7527.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Green, GS11797.2
Booker, PHO10717.1

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you