THROUGH APRIL 13

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Embiid, PHI68666654207930.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL67689553200229.9
Young, ATL76711500215528.4
Doncic, DAL65641364184728.4
DeRozan, CHI76774520211827.9
Jokic, DEN74764379200427.1
Tatum, BOS76708400204626.9
Booker, PHO68662315182226.8
Mitchell, UTA67617267173325.9
Curry, GS64535275163025.5
Towns, MIN74642384181824.6
LaVine, CHI67565320163524.4
Brown, BOS66576241155923.6
Fox, SAC59516261136723.2
Siakam, TOR68596284155122.8
McCollum, POR62536116137022.1
Harden, BKN65407470143222.0
Garland, CLE68542215147321.7
Edwards, MIN72549220153321.3
Murray, SA68573196143821.1

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
Gobert, UTA362508.713
Allen, CLE369545.677
Harrell, CHA358555.645
Ayton, PHO442697.634
Zubac, LAC310495.626
Poeltl, SA410663.618
Capela, ATL370604.613
Jokic, DEN7641311.583
Sabonis, SAC443773.573
Adebayo, MIA406729.557

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Gobert, UTA6624172796814.7
Jokic, DEN74206813101913.8
Sabonis, SAC6220155175212.1
Capela, ATL7427959887711.9
Embiid, PHI6814665079611.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL6713464477811.6
Valanciunas, NO7422661784311.4
Vucevic, CHI7314266280411.0
Carter, ORL6213950964810.5
Ayton, PHO5814944459310.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO6570210.8
Harden, BKN6566710.3
Young, ATL767379.7
Murray, SA686279.2
Doncic, DAL655688.7
Garland, CLE685838.6
Haliburton, SAC776288.2
Jokic, DEN745847.9
Ball, CHA755717.6
Lowry, MIA634747.5

