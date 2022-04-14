THROUGH APRIL 13
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|68
|666
|654
|2079
|30.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|67
|689
|553
|2002
|29.9
|Young, ATL
|76
|711
|500
|2155
|28.4
|Doncic, DAL
|65
|641
|364
|1847
|28.4
|DeRozan, CHI
|76
|774
|520
|2118
|27.9
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|764
|379
|2004
|27.1
|Tatum, BOS
|76
|708
|400
|2046
|26.9
|Booker, PHO
|68
|662
|315
|1822
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|67
|617
|267
|1733
|25.9
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|Towns, MIN
|74
|642
|384
|1818
|24.6
|LaVine, CHI
|67
|565
|320
|1635
|24.4
|Brown, BOS
|66
|576
|241
|1559
|23.6
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
|Siakam, TOR
|68
|596
|284
|1551
|22.8
|McCollum, POR
|62
|536
|116
|1370
|22.1
|Harden, BKN
|65
|407
|470
|1432
|22.0
|Garland, CLE
|68
|542
|215
|1473
|21.7
|Edwards, MIN
|72
|549
|220
|1533
|21.3
|Murray, SA
|68
|573
|196
|1438
|21.1
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|362
|508
|.713
|Allen, CLE
|369
|545
|.677
|Harrell, CHA
|358
|555
|.645
|Ayton, PHO
|442
|697
|.634
|Zubac, LAC
|310
|495
|.626
|Poeltl, SA
|410
|663
|.618
|Capela, ATL
|370
|604
|.613
|Jokic, DEN
|764
|1311
|.583
|Sabonis, SAC
|443
|773
|.573
|Adebayo, MIA
|406
|729
|.557
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|66
|241
|727
|968
|14.7
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|206
|813
|1019
|13.8
|Sabonis, SAC
|62
|201
|551
|752
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|74
|279
|598
|877
|11.9
|Embiid, PHI
|68
|146
|650
|796
|11.7
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|67
|134
|644
|778
|11.6
|Valanciunas, NO
|74
|226
|617
|843
|11.4
|Vucevic, CHI
|73
|142
|662
|804
|11.0
|Carter, ORL
|62
|139
|509
|648
|10.5
|Ayton, PHO
|58
|149
|444
|593
|10.2
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|65
|702
|10.8
|Harden, BKN
|65
|667
|10.3
|Young, ATL
|76
|737
|9.7
|Murray, SA
|68
|627
|9.2
|Doncic, DAL
|65
|568
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|68
|583
|8.6
|Haliburton, SAC
|77
|628
|8.2
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|584
|7.9
|Ball, CHA
|75
|571
|7.6
|Lowry, MIA
|63
|474
|7.5
