THROUGH APRIL 25

Scoring

GFGFTPTSAVG
Jokic, DEN4492212531.3
Butler, MIA4442712230.5
Tatum, BOS4363311829.5
Brunson, DAL5522914328.6
Ingram, NO5483614128.2
Curry, GS4362411027.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL4393011027.5
Durant, BKN4323410526.3
Mitchell, UTA5443413026.0
Embiid, PHI5404012424.8
Thompson, GS43819824.5
Poole, GS431219724.3
Edwards, MIN5402212124.2
Bane, MEM5391811823.6
McCollum, NO5421711723.4
DeRozan, CHI434259323.3
Towns, MIN5333711322.6
Siakam, TOR5422511322.6
Brown, BOS436149022.5
Morant, MEM5353811222.4

FG Percentage

FGFGAPCT
McGee, PHO2125.840
Claxton, BKN1924.792
Clarke, MEM3347.702
Ayton, PHO4668.676
Boucher, TOR1929.655
Allen, MIL1930.633
Clarkson, UTA3558.603
Poole, GS3152.596
Horford, BOS2034.588
Williams, BOS1526.577

Rebounds

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Valanciunas, NO531477815.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL49495814.5
Gobert, UTA520476713.4
Jokic, DEN414334711.8
Embiid, PHI510485811.6
Vucevic, CHI412344611.5
Towns, MIN510455511.0
Ayton, PHO512405210.4
Portis, MIL47334010.0
Harris, PHI5442469.2

Assists

GASTAVG
Paul, PHO56012.0
Morant, MEM55210.4
Harden, PHI5469.2
Green, GS4317.8
Tatum, BOS4297.3
Russell, MIN5367.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL4287.0
Smart, BOS4287.0
Holiday, MIL4256.3
Durant, BKN4256.3

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

