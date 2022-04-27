THROUGH APRIL 25
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|49
|22
|125
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|4
|44
|27
|122
|30.5
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|36
|33
|118
|29.5
|Brunson, DAL
|5
|52
|29
|143
|28.6
|Ingram, NO
|5
|48
|36
|141
|28.2
|Curry, GS
|4
|36
|24
|110
|27.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|39
|30
|110
|27.5
|Durant, BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|5
|44
|34
|130
|26.0
|Embiid, PHI
|5
|40
|40
|124
|24.8
|Thompson, GS
|4
|38
|1
|98
|24.5
|Poole, GS
|4
|31
|21
|97
|24.3
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|40
|22
|121
|24.2
|Bane, MEM
|5
|39
|18
|118
|23.6
|McCollum, NO
|5
|42
|17
|117
|23.4
|DeRozan, CHI
|4
|34
|25
|93
|23.3
|Towns, MIN
|5
|33
|37
|113
|22.6
|Siakam, TOR
|5
|42
|25
|113
|22.6
|Brown, BOS
|4
|36
|14
|90
|22.5
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|38
|112
|22.4
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|McGee, PHO
|21
|25
|.840
|Claxton, BKN
|19
|24
|.792
|Clarke, MEM
|33
|47
|.702
|Ayton, PHO
|46
|68
|.676
|Boucher, TOR
|19
|29
|.655
|Allen, MIL
|19
|30
|.633
|Clarkson, UTA
|35
|58
|.603
|Poole, GS
|31
|52
|.596
|Horford, BOS
|20
|34
|.588
|Williams, BOS
|15
|26
|.577
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Valanciunas, NO
|5
|31
|47
|78
|15.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|9
|49
|58
|14.5
|Gobert, UTA
|5
|20
|47
|67
|13.4
|Jokic, DEN
|4
|14
|33
|47
|11.8
|Embiid, PHI
|5
|10
|48
|58
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|4
|12
|34
|46
|11.5
|Towns, MIN
|5
|10
|45
|55
|11.0
|Ayton, PHO
|5
|12
|40
|52
|10.4
|Portis, MIL
|4
|7
|33
|40
|10.0
|Harris, PHI
|5
|4
|42
|46
|9.2
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|5
|60
|12.0
|Morant, MEM
|5
|52
|10.4
|Harden, PHI
|5
|46
|9.2
|Green, GS
|4
|31
|7.8
|Tatum, BOS
|4
|29
|7.3
|Russell, MIN
|5
|36
|7.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|4
|28
|7.0
|Smart, BOS
|4
|28
|7.0
|Holiday, MIL
|4
|25
|6.3
|Durant, BKN
|4
|25
|6.3
