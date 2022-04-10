All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Tuesday, April 12
Eastern Conference

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13
Eastern Conference

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Friday, April 15
Eastern Conference

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD

Western Conference

San Antonnio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

