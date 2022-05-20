All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Miami 1, Boston 1
Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107
Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102
Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
|WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Golden State 2, Dallas 0
Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117
Sunday, May 22: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.